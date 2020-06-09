Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/09 11:30:00 am
126.92 GBX   -3.70%
11:41aBoE's Cunliffe sees 'great deal of pain' for financial sector
RE
02:19aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01:59aLUFTHANSA AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BoE's Cunliffe sees 'great deal of pain' for financial sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:41am EDT
Britain's Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe speaks during the Bank of England's financial stability report at the Bank of England in the City of London

By Huw Jones and David Milliken

The initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic to Britain's financial system is over, but another sharp repricing of risk is still possible, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

"The COVID crisis is very far from over. The depth and length of its economic impact remain very uncertain. It is clear that there is likely to be a great deal of pain for the financial sector," Cunliffe said.

"However, the first phase - the initial shock and adjustment to a far more challenging economic outlook in the near term - has passed," he added at an event hosted by the Investment Association, a fund management trade body.

Cunliffe said recent economic data pointed to some recovery in April and May, but it was early days and that he still thought the central bank's most recent scenario of an unprecedented fall in output this year looked reasonable.

Negative interest rates remained under review at the BoE, but views on their effectiveness were mixed and the central bank would need to take into account the damage they could do to lenders' business models, he added.

Financial markets saw bouts of extreme volatility in March as countries went into lockdown to fight the pandemic, shuttering businesses and paving the way to what is expected to be the worst economic contraction in Britain in 300 years.

Cunliffe said banks had been able to absorb a very severe market shock and this should not be put at risk by weakening their regulation.

Policymakers needed to look at ways to reduce surges in demand for liquidity and improve the supply of liquidity under stress, he added.

Some open-ended property funds remain suspended since the market volatility.

"We should look at the costs and benefits of having more liquidity resilience in the system," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -4.66% 125.66 Delayed Quote.-26.63%
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. -4.83% 4.81 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.71% 405.15 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -4.16% 35.345 Delayed Quote.-40.99%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -6.38% 131.4 Delayed Quote.-41.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
11:41aBoE's Cunliffe sees 'great deal of pain' for financial sector
RE
02:19aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01:59aLUFTHANSA AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
06/08BARCLAYS : British financier Staveley's $2 billion Barclays lawsuit hits High Co..
RE
06/08UNILEVER PLC : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/07BARCLAYS : Open Banking - the Next Wave of Innovation in Financial Services?
AQ
06/05Virtual certainty? Bankers ask if success of remote roadshows will last
RE
06/05AWILCO LNG : Notification of share holdings
AQ
06/05BARCLAYS : Appoints Gautam Chawla as Vice Chairman, Financial Institutions Group..
BU
06/05Barclays poaches Citigroup's Chawla in latest insurance investment banker mov..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 140 M 26 794 M 26 794 M
Net income 2020 334 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,0x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 22 849 M 28 987 M 28 960 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 141,08 GBX
Last Close Price 1,32 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17 730%
Spread / Average Target 10 604%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 395%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-26.63%28 987
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.62%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 807
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-38.07%136 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group