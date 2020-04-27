Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: EU to offer banks capital relief to help coronavirus-hit firms, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 12:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan before the European Parliament in Strasbourg

EU banks are to receive more capital relief so they can help companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, without having to make crippling loan provisions to reflect a looming deep recession, sources said on Monday.

The bloc's financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis is expected on Tuesday to propose that the EU "emulate in some form" a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to allow banks to ease how they calculate their leverage ratio, sources familiar with the package said.

The ratio is a yardstick of solvency that measures capital against total assets on a non-risk-weighted basis.

The Fed proposed that until March 2021 banks do not have to include holdings of U.S. government bonds and deposits parked at the central bank in their assets tally for calculating the leverage ratio.

This would free up their balance sheet to offer more loans to companies during the pandemic.

The EU package comes on top of regulators allowing banks to tap some of their buffers to ensure continuity in lending.

Bankers said there could be political opposition to excluding government debt, even on a temporary basis.

Europe's biggest banks collectively had 790 billion euros (689.46 billion pounds) in deposits with the European Central Bank at the end of 2019, and holdings worth 830 billion euros in government debt on their balance sheets.

Excluding both holdings would increase the headroom of the average leverage ratio, at around 4.85%, by 80 basis points, the sources said.

The European Banking Federation (EBF), an industry body, said in a letter to Dombrovskis on Monday that such changes to the leverage ratio would allow banks to help support the significant increase in bond issuance by EU governments to pay for economic recovery.

The state-guaranteed portions of coronavirus-related loans from banks to companies in the pandemic could also be excluded from the leverage ratio, the EBF letter seen by Reuters said.

LOAN LOSS RELIEF

Dombrovskis is also expected to propose relief from an accounting rule for loan loss provisioning, the sources said.

The rule known as IFRS 9 forces banks to set aside some provisioning at the start of a loan and more later on if there is a risk of default, which for many corporate borrowers has become more likely as the pandemic shuts down swathes of economic activity.

Provisions translate into reductions in a bank's capital buffers.

Under current rules, banks that had decided before the pandemic to apply the new rule in full are not allowed to switch to an alternative, phased-in approach that offers temporary relief of up to 70% on the capital hit from provisioning.

The EU package would allow banks to switch to the phased-in approach, the sources said. It could also raise the relief to 100%, as proposed by the global Basel Committee that sets bank capital rules.

Some of the changes would be approved under the EU's "fast track" legislative system.

A separate decision by Basel to delay by a year a set of new bank capital rules is also likely to be endorsed by Dombrovskis, the sources said.

"Whatever comes out tomorrow is likely to be targeted specifically at COVID-19, time limited, low risk in nature and consistent with changes suggested by other jurisdictions," said Michael Lever, head of prudential at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe.

Banks in Europe are expected to report higher provisions in upcoming first-quarter earnings due to the impact of national lockdowns on companies.

Dombrovskis is also expected to propose bringing forward new rules that allow banks to offset the value of software against capital requirements, the sources said.

The European Commission declined to comment on the package.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens/Hugh Lawson/Susan Fenton)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 2.76% 91.06 Delayed Quote.-50.67%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3.52% 416.3 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 5.05% 14.2 Real-time Quote.-56.41%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 4.20% 6.969 Delayed Quote.-48.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
12:58pEXCLUSIVE : EU to offer banks capital relief to help coronavirus-hit firms, sour..
RE
12:57pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 joins global rally, boosted by banks, travel sh..
RE
12:56pEU TO OFFER BANKS CAPITAL RELIEF TO : sources
RE
04/24EXPLAINER : Oil ETPs - the perils of trading crude like a stock
RE
04/23BARCLAYS : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
04/22Forex firm Travelex looks to sell itself amid troubles at parent company
RE
04/22BARCLAYS : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/21Investor groups call for UK firms to provide a virtual AGM
RE
04/20BARCLAYS : Announces the Redemption of the iPath® Series B S&P GSCI® Crude Oil T..
BU
04/20BARCLAYS : launches CLBIL scheme to support large Corporate Banking clients impa..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 19 896 M
EBIT 2020 6 585 M
Net income 2020 378 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,67%
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
P/E ratio 2021 5,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,77x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 15 361 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 147,35  GBp
Last Close Price 88,61  GBp
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-50.67%18 944
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group