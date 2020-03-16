Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring advisers - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Chesapeake Energy Corp, the oil and gas exploration and production company that helped spearhead the U.S. shale revolution, has tapped debt restructuring advisers amid a rout in energy prices, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Oklahoma City-based company, which was co-founded by late wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, was struggling with its debt pile of roughly $9 billion even before an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic contributed to driving its shares down more than 50% in the last three weeks.

Chesapeake has enlisted restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment bankers at Rothschild & Co who specialize in reworking debt, the four sources said. The company is studying its options and no debt restructuring move is imminent, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Chesapeake, Kirkland and Rothschild had no immediate comment.

The advisers Chesapeake has enlisted have counseled on significant restructurings of large energy companies, including utility Energy Future Holdings Corp, the record $45 billion leveraged buyout that collapsed in 2014. Since 2018, Rothschild has partnered with Intrepid Financial Partners, a firm co-founded by former senior Barclays Plc executive Hugh "Skip" McGee, when advising oil and gas firms. Intrepid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chesapeake has already been making moves to secure more financial breathing space. It has refinanced debt, exchanged existing liabilities for new ones that mature later, and created new liens within its debt structure.

The company said in January it had cut debt by $900 million, and in February added it had ample liquidity of about $1.4 billion to address looming debt maturities.

Nevertheless, those pronouncements preceded significant worldwide market turmoil and economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus crisis, as well as a recent plunge in oil prices. The developments have pressured oil and gas producers across the board, and prompted Chesapeake to take yet another hard look at its financial books.

Chesapeake shares are down 75% so far this year and were off more than 30% on Monday, giving it a market capitalization of just under $400 million.

The company has said it is pursuing a reverse stock split to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Its 11.5% bonds due in 2025, issued in December as part of a broader reworking of its liabilities, are trading around 14 cents on the dollar, giving a presumptive yield of 94.4%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Chesapeake was founded in 1989 and was one of the pioneers of the production of shale gas. It has been pivoting to generate more oil, growing production 30% year-over-year in 2019, according to a February investor presentation.

Chesapeake has operations in five U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.

By Mike Spector, David French and Jessica DiNapoli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
05:52pEXCLUSIVE : Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring advisers - so..
RE
02:30pBARCLAYS : European Banks Are Hit Again Despite Central Bank Intervention
DJ
01:58pShares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
01:10pSome European banks shut branches to limit coronavirus spread
RE
10:12aBARCLAYS : Three Barclays Executives Being Cleared Of Fraud Over Its Qatar Fundr..
AQ
08:23aJPMORGAN ALLOWS EMPLOYEES TO WORK FR : memo
RE
04:20aUK bank shares tumble on global recession fears
RE
03/13UK banks press for scrapping stress tests in face of coronavirus - sources
RE
03/13UK SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE CASE UPDATE : The Elusive 'Directing Mind And Will'
AQ
03/13Shareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 569 M
EBIT 2019 7 809 M
Net income 2019 2 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,98%
P/E ratio 2019 6,47x
P/E ratio 2020 4,00x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 15 430 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 195,79  GBp
Last Close Price 0,89  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29 094%
Spread / Average Target 21 883%
Spread / Lowest Target 12 588%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-43.01%22 003
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group