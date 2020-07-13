Log in
Financials Up As Investors See Stimulus Measures Supporting Markets -- Financials Roundup

07/13/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors bet fiscal and monetary stimulus would continue to support the market.

"The end result for many traders remains that the Fed is keeping rates near zero for at minimum a couple years, governments will continue to deliver fiscal stimulus, and that recovery ahead might have only got pushed back a quarter," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Representatives of Caribbean groups linked to the Black Lives Matter movement are seeking reparations from City of London banking institutions for their role in the slave trade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Bank of England, Barclays and Lloyd's of London insurance market are among those to apologize for or acknowledge links to slavery since the May killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis prompted protests world-wide, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 21 281 M 26 766 M 26 766 M
Net income 2020 723 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 20 731 M 26 147 M 26 074 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 143,77 GBX
Last Close Price 1,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19 555%
Spread / Average Target 11 925%
Spread / Lowest Target 6 009%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-34.45%25 817
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.92%140 810
