Financials Up As Investors See Stimulus Measures Supporting Markets -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors bet fiscal and monetary stimulus would continue to support the market.

"The end result for many traders remains that the Fed is keeping rates near zero for at minimum a couple years, governments will continue to deliver fiscal stimulus, and that recovery ahead might have only got pushed back a quarter," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Representatives of Caribbean groups linked to the Black Lives Matter movement are seeking reparations from City of London banking institutions for their role in the slave trade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Bank of England, Barclays and Lloyd's of London insurance market are among those to apologize for or acknowledge links to slavery since the May killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis prompted protests world-wide, as reported earlier.

