Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/08 08:06:33 am
143.41 GBp   -0.64%
07:34aFinland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal
RE
07:00aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – GREENE KING PLC
PU
07:00aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Finland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coal power plant

HELSINKI/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fortum is set to gain control of Uniper by acquiring the stakes of activist funds Elliott and Knight Vinke, a step that could end a long-running deadlock over ownership of the German energy firm.

The Finnish state-controlled utility has been seeking control of Uniper since 2017 but the German company's top management had opposed a full takeover, warning it could result in a break-up and threaten the firm's credit rating.

If approved by regulators, the agreement between Fortum and the two activist funds would simplify the complex ownership structure that has made resolving the stand-off difficult.

It would also round off Fortum's portfolio in the area of base-load round the clock energy supply, driven by Uniper's fleet of coal- and gas-fired power plants.

"While we are focused on leading the transition to cleaner energy, we also understand that we have to meet the needs of our customers in terms of security of supply and affordability," Lundmark Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

"And that's where Uniper comes in because we can't just fast-forward to the future."

As part of the deal, Fortum would pay 29.93 euros per share for the combined stake of more than 20.5% held by the two funds. This equates to a price of 2.3 billion euros and will raise Fortum's Uniper stake to more than 70.5% from 49.99%.

Uniper, Knight Vinke and Elliott all declined to comment.

Shares in Uniper fell 9% to 27.22 euros per share after Fortum said it would rule out any domination agreement, profit and loss transfer agreement or squeeze-out of minority shareholders for at least two years. Fortum's stock rose 1%.

"It has been Fortum's preference to agree with Uniper on a joint path forward, yet discussions have each time ended short of actions," Fortum said, though it added that talks with Uniper's management over the past months have been "very constructive".

Fortum said it was convinced that the change in Uniper's ownership structure and the resolution of the complex relationship would bring stability and return its focus to business matters.

The agreement still needs to be cleared by the United States and Russia. Russian regulators have so far capped Fortum's ownership in Uniper at 49.99% due to a strategic water licence operated by the German firm's local subsidiary Unipro.

Lundmark told analysts that discussions with Russian regulators over the past months have "led us to believe that there is a solution available to the issue".

"We would not have taken this step unless we (were) quite confident that an approval could be obtained." he added.

Fortum said it had made a preparatory filing to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), and said it expected the transaction to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

"Uniper's Russian water business is likely to be a key area of concern where countermeasures may be necessary," Bernstein analysts said. "However, we think it is unlikely that Fortum would make this move without having had some plan in place."

An FAS spokesman said the regulator had been notified about Fortum's bid to buy Uniper, but did not provide further details.

Hoping to win over workers, Fortum also pledged to honour all existing collective bargaining agreements at Uniper, and said it would not cause the German group to implement forced layoffs or relocate its headquarters away from Duesseldorf.

Credit Suisse said in a note that the deal was positive for Fortum, as it will deliver synergies and help to resolve the deadlock.

Fortum said it would fund the deal with existing cash resources and credit facilities underwritten by Barclays.

(Additional reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)

By Anne Kauranen and Christoph Steitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.85% 143.14 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
FORTUM 0.05% 20.99 Delayed Quote.9.11%
UNIPER SE -7.60% 27.72 Delayed Quote.32.74%
YUNIPRO PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
07:34aFinland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal
RE
07:00aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – GREENE KING PLC
PU
07:00aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC
PU
06:53aBarclays withdrawal from post offices a concern - regulator
RE
05:35aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
PU
10/07BARCLAYS : Top Banker Upbeat Amid Turbulence
AQ
10/07BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Plc - Amendment
PU
10/07BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC - Amendment
PU
10/07BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
10/07BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Inmarsat PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 275 M
EBIT 2019 7 236 M
Net income 2019 2 411 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 24 916 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 183,61  GBp
Last Close Price 144,34  GBp
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-4.11%31 925
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.89%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.92%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.59%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group