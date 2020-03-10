Log in
Morgan Stanley confirms New York employee tests positive for coronavirus

03/10/2020 | 03:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York

Morgan Stanley confirmed on Tuesday that an employee at the bank's campus in Purchase, New York, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a bank memo obtained by Reuters that was verified by the bank.

"Fortunately, the employee was already self-quarantined for some time and is doing well and recovering at home," the memo stated.

The bank is the fourth financial firm to confirm this week that one of its employees has tested positive for the flu-like virus, following similar announcements by Wells Fargo & Co, Barclays Plc and BlackRock Inc.

The bank deep-cleaned its office in Purchase, and said that "anyone directly impacted has been notified." No one else at the bank is being asked to self-quarantine at this time.

Last week, Morgan Stanley announced that select groups of sales and trading staff at its New York City office would be asked to work from its Purchase office, which is about 45-minutes north of the city.

Schools and major gathering places in a part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle - about 11 miles from Purchase, New York - will shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak at its local epicenter, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

