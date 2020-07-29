Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
11:03aEU watchdog tells UK banks to get ready for full Brexit
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:08aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Europe's Banks Reveal Fuller Picture of Coronavirus Impact

Some of Europe's biggest lenders reported a big jump in coronavirus-related losses and provisions for bad loans as the pandemic's impact on their businesses becomes clearer. 

 
Santander Posts Unexpected Loss

Santander reported a loss of EUR11.13 billion in the second quarter, after the Spanish bank was forced to take multi-billion euro impairment charges, given the worsening economic outlook due to covid-19. 

 
Barclays Profit Falls as Covid-19 Hits U.K. Unit

Barclays net profit fell 91% in the second quarter after its U.K. unit swung to a loss because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Extends Lending Programs Through December

The central bank said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the pandemic. 

 
GOP Bill Could Let Bankrupt Firms Get Covid-19 Relief Loans

The latest coronavirus relief package floated by Senate Republicans could allow some troubled businesses access to emergency loans to pay employees even if they have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, easing a restriction put in place by the Trump administration. 

 
Visa Profit Falls on Lower Payments Volume

A drop in payments activity pushed Visa earnings down 23% in the quarter that ended in June. 

 
Small-Business Disaster Relief Program Target of Fraud, Watchdog Says

The federal government's disaster loan and grant program for small businesses has been subject to more than 5,000 complaints of suspected fraud from lenders, a watchdog agency warned Tuesday as it called for closer oversight of the program. 

 
Cboe Proposes Plan That Could Curb Advantages of Fast Traders

The exchange operator is seeking to bring first periodic auctions to one of its U.S. stock exchanges, which could limit the advantages of high-frequency traders over other market participants. 

 
AIG Unit to Pay $20 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Teacher-Retirement Business

A unit of American International Group agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it failed to disclose some promotional payments-the first case to emerge from an SEC crackdown on practices in the market for teachers' retirement plans.

Financials
Sales 2020 21 336 M 27 673 M 27 673 M
Net income 2020 936 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 19 396 M 25 081 M 25 156 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 140,45 GBX
Last Close Price 111,86 GBX
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-37.73%25 081
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.83%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
