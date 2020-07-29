News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Europe's Banks Reveal Fuller Picture of Coronavirus Impact

Some of Europe's biggest lenders reported a big jump in coronavirus-related losses and provisions for bad loans as the pandemic's impact on their businesses becomes clearer.

Santander Posts Unexpected Loss

Santander reported a loss of EUR11.13 billion in the second quarter, after the Spanish bank was forced to take multi-billion euro impairment charges, given the worsening economic outlook due to covid-19.

Barclays Profit Falls as Covid-19 Hits U.K. Unit

Barclays net profit fell 91% in the second quarter after its U.K. unit swung to a loss because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed Extends Lending Programs Through December

The central bank said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the pandemic.

GOP Bill Could Let Bankrupt Firms Get Covid-19 Relief Loans

The latest coronavirus relief package floated by Senate Republicans could allow some troubled businesses access to emergency loans to pay employees even if they have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, easing a restriction put in place by the Trump administration.

Visa Profit Falls on Lower Payments Volume

A drop in payments activity pushed Visa earnings down 23% in the quarter that ended in June.

Small-Business Disaster Relief Program Target of Fraud, Watchdog Says

The federal government's disaster loan and grant program for small businesses has been subject to more than 5,000 complaints of suspected fraud from lenders, a watchdog agency warned Tuesday as it called for closer oversight of the program.

Cboe Proposes Plan That Could Curb Advantages of Fast Traders

The exchange operator is seeking to bring first periodic auctions to one of its U.S. stock exchanges, which could limit the advantages of high-frequency traders over other market participants.

AIG Unit to Pay $20 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Teacher-Retirement Business

A unit of American International Group agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it failed to disclose some promotional payments-the first case to emerge from an SEC crackdown on practices in the market for teachers' retirement plans.