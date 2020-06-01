TrackInsight: Strong inflows in corporate 1-10Y bonds

The Corporate 1-10Y bonds segment on TrackInsight has ended the last week on a positive note with a strong daily inflow and a 0,63% average increase on Friday, May 29th. In less than two months, the 12 ETFs exposed to corporate bonds with a maturity lower than 10 years have recorded more than $ 1 billion of net inflow on the primary market. Particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis, the corporate debt market benefited from the Fed intervention which launched a corporate bond buying program through ETFs in May. Yesterday’s inflow of $ 151 million has been directed towards ETFs tracking the Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate U.S. Corporate Total Return Index, bringing the total assets under management of this segment to a new year-to-date high at $ 7,2 Bn.

