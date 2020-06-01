Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/01 10:24:07 am
119.97 GBX   +4.10%
10:21aWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
10:11aWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
10:08aWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
TrackInsight: Strong inflows in corporate 1-10Y bonds

06/01/2020

The Corporate 1-10Y bonds segment has ended the last week on a positive note with a strong daily inflow.

The Corporate 1-10Y bonds segment on TrackInsight has ended the last week on a positive note with a strong daily inflow and a 0,63% average increase on Friday, May 29th. In less than two months, the 12 ETFs exposed to corporate bonds with a maturity lower than 10 years have recorded more than $ 1 billion of net inflow on the primary market. Particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis, the corporate debt market benefited from the Fed intervention which launched a corporate bond buying program through ETFs in May. Yesterday’s inflow of $ 151 million has been directed towards ETFs tracking the Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate U.S. Corporate Total Return Index, bringing the total assets under management of this segment to a new year-to-date high at $ 7,2 Bn.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 21 025 M 26 061 M 26 061 M
Net income 2020 341 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 71,4x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 19 974 M 24 652 M 24 757 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 146,76 GBp
Last Close Price 115,24 GBp
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-35.85%24 652
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%249 409
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.52%209 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 434
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%132 416
