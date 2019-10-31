Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/31 01:15:00 pm
167.36 GBp   -0.63%
08:24pUK lawmakers want bank payments 'speed bump' to stop scammers
RE
11:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK lawmakers want bank payments 'speed bump' to stop scammers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:24pm EDT
A river boat cruises down the River Thames as the sun sets behind the Canary Wharf financial district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - A mandatory 24-hour delay on all first-time payments from one bank account to another would cut mounting fraud in finance, UK lawmakers said in a report on Friday.

Parliament's Treasury Select Committee said fraudsters stole over 600 million pounds from consumers in the first half of 2019 and regulators must crack down harder on scammers.

With money transfers between accounts taking just seconds, customers or their bank have little time to be aware that a fraud has taken place, the report said.

It recommended a mandatory 24-hour delay on all initial or first-time payments, while all future payments to that same account would be at normal speed.

"If a situation arose whereby an initial payment was needed instantly, a customer could ring their bank and additional checks could be carried out for the funds to be released," the report said.

Some reforms to cut fraud are already in the pipeline.

To transfer money at Britain's major lenders, the name of the recipient account holder must be confirmed by the receiving bank to stop fraudsters from diverting money.

Banks have said the deadline presents IT challenges and that smaller banks won't be included until later on, but lawmakers said the change should be introduced as a matter of urgency.

"If the implementation date of March 2020 begins to look in doubt, regulators should consider introducing sanctions, such as fines, to firms who have not met the deadline," it said.

Banks and card companies prevented 820 million pounds in fraud in the first half of 2019, according to UK Finance, a banking trade body.

But lawmakers want the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to set a "challenging" timeframe for banks to freeze accounts when there is evidence that money has been received fraudulently.

Banks use a voluntary industry code to determine when a customer should be reimbursed for unwittingly sending money to a scammer.

Lawmakers said the code should be made compulsory through legislation and the FCA should introduce a common definition for what constitutes gross negligence on the part of customers, which limits compensation.

The FCA should also take timely and appropriate action to stop "blanket de-risking", the report said in a reference to banks cutting off relations with customers deemed to be too risky.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.37% 167.8 Delayed Quote.11.89%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.85% 583 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.39% 56.8 Delayed Quote.11.09%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -0.47% 212.7 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS PLC
08:24pUK lawmakers want bank payments 'speed bump' to stop scammers
RE
11:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:57aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – ABBVIE INC
PU
06:37aBARCLAYS : FORM 8.3 – COBHAM PLC
PU
06:04aLloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
RE
05:17aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - merlin entertainment plc
PU
05:14aKenyan bank shares extend gains on hopes rate cap will be lifted
RE
02:49aDeutsche Bank Slumps on Weak Trading -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aBNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 409 M
EBIT 2019 7 384 M
Net income 2019 2 812 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 7,34x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 28 965 M
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 188,60  GBp
Last Close Price 167,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taylor Wright Co-Head-US Equity & Managing Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Paul Herbert Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC11.89%37 414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.80%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.90%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.15%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%200 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group