Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
05/07 03:43:08 am
102.05 GBp   +1.18%
UK parliament tells Barclays CEO: explain emergency business loans delays

05/07/2020 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

The British parliament's treasury committee chairman has told the chief executive of Barclays to explain delays to granting emergency loans to small businesses.

"Many businesses are facing a day to day struggle to survive," Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, said. He wrote a letter to Matt Hammerstein seeking an explanation.

"As Barclays customers still seem to be facing issues and new ones may have arisen, I have asked Barclays to explain what is happening, and what it is doing to fix any issues that have arisen."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

