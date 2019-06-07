Log in
UK watchdog shakes up 'dysfunctional' bank overdraft market

06/07/2019 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England press conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's banks and building societies will have to charge the same amount for all overdrafts from April 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday, in a radical change that will raise questions about the future of free in-credit banking.

The changes will make overdrafts simpler, fairer and easier to manage, protecting the millions of consumers who use overdrafts, particularly more vulnerable consumers, the watchdog said.

"The overdraft market is dysfunctional, causing significant consumer harm," FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

Confirming proposals first aired in December last year, the FCA said that banks and building societies will be banned from charging higher prices for unarranged overdrafts than for arranged overdrafts.

In 2017 banks raked in more than 2.4 billion pounds in overdrafts alone, nearly a third from unarranged overdrafts.

The FCA also banned fixed fees for borrowing through an overdraft, calling an end to fixed daily or monthly charges, instead requiring that overdrafts are priced using a simple annual interest rate.

Banks have been criticised for using higher fees for unarranged overdrafts to help to subsidise other services. Changes to that system, therefore, will raise questions about the future of the widely available free banking for customers who remain in credit.

"We are simplifying and standardising the way banks charge for overdrafts. Following our changes we expect the typical cost of borrowing 100 pounds through an unarranged overdraft to drop from 5 pounds a day to less than 20 pence a day," Bailey said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER -1.02% 3.9705 End-of-day quote.-0.06%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.83% 151.24 Delayed Quote.1.32%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.34% 644.1 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.00% 57.23 Delayed Quote.10.38%
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY 0.02% 109.25 Delayed Quote.2.22%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -0.47% 213.4 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 328 M
EBIT 2019 7 166 M
Net income 2019 3 663 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
P/E ratio 2020 6,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 26 078 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC1.32%32 654
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.82%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.27%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
WELLS FARGO-0.48%200 088
