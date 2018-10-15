Barco : 15 October 2018 Barco NV shares eligible for French PEA-PME savings plan

Kortrijk, Belgium, 15 October 2018 - Barco NV (ISIN BE0003790079) confirms its eligibility for the French PEA- PME share savings plan.

As a Belgian company with consolidated revenue of 1.085 billion euros, a group headcount of 3,600 and total balance sheet assets of 1.065 billion euros in 2017, Barco NV meets the eligibility criteria for 2018-2019 defined by the French implementing decree of 4 March 2014.

Companies with less than 5,000 employees and either revenues of less than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total of less than €2 billion are eligible for the scheme.

Accordingly, shares of Barco may thus be incorporated into PEA-PME accounts, dedicated to financing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) and Mid-Sized Companies (ETI), which may benefit from the same tax benefits as the traditional Equity Saving Plan (PEA).

For more information on PEA-PME scheme, please consult the PEA-PME fact sheet at https://www.euronext.com/en/pea-pme

