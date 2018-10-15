Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barco : 15 October 2018 Barco NV shares eligible for French PEA-PME savings plan

10/15/2018 | 01:48pm CEST

Kortrijk, Belgium, 15 October 2018 - Barco NV (ISIN BE0003790079) confirms its eligibility for the French PEA- PME share savings plan.

As a Belgian company with consolidated revenue of 1.085 billion euros, a group headcount of 3,600 and total balance sheet assets of 1.065 billion euros in 2017, Barco NV meets the eligibility criteria for 2018-2019 defined by the French implementing decree of 4 March 2014.

Companies with less than 5,000 employees and either revenues of less than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total of less than €2 billion are eligible for the scheme.

Accordingly, shares of Barco may thus be incorporated into PEA-PME accounts, dedicated to financing Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) and Mid-Sized Companies (ETI), which may benefit from the same tax benefits as the traditional Equity Saving Plan (PEA).

For more information on PEA-PME scheme, please consult the PEA-PME fact sheet at https://www.euronext.com/en/pea-pme

This information will be posted on www.barco.com/investors

About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2017, we realized sales of 1.085 billion euro. We have a team of 3,600 employees, located in 90 countries, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

© Copyright 2018 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:47:03 UTC
