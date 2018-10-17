Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco    BAR   BE0003790079

BARCO (BAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barco : 17 October 2018 TRADING UPDATE 3Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:23am CEST

Kortrijk, Belgium, 17 October 2018, 07:30 am CET - Today Barco (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) announced the results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018.

Note: To present comparable data for 2017, prior year figures below are presented on a pro-forma basis assuming the deconsolidation of the BarcoCFG joint venture had taken place on July 1, 2017. Reported and pro forma figures for the prior four quarters can be found in the appendix.

Sales for the quarter were 248.7 million euro, an increase of 2.6% compared to 242.5 million euro for the third quarter of 2017.

Incoming orders booked during the third quarter of 2018 were 243.3 million euro, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Order book as of 30 September 2018 stood at 319.5 million euro, a 0.8% decrease compared to the third quarter of last year and a 12% increase compared to year-end 2017.

Entertainment registered single digit declines in orders and sales mainly as a result of a softening demand for cinema in China, while growth picked up in cinema for both the American and European regions.

Orders and sales for the Enterprise division showed solid growth results year-over-year driven by continued momentum for ClickShare and ramping-up for the Barco UniSee control room product.

The Healthcare division produced high single digit growth in sales primarily driven by continued strong demand in its surgical segment, while order intakes were lower, as anticipated, following strong order intakes in 1H18 and bulk order bookings in 3Q17.

Based on a good order book, strong sales funnels and measurable progress in different domains, management expects 2018 sales to be comparable to 2017 on a pro forma base, with improved EBITDA.

Quote of the CEO, Jan De Witte

'We delivered growth in cinema in orders and sales for both the American and European market, and are well positioned in this market with the official launch of Cinionic as of 1st of October 2018. I'm also pleased by the progress we're making on the LCD-based videowall 'Barco UniSee' and the good uptake of projects in our surgical healthcare segment,' said Jan De Witte, CEO of Barco.


'In the third quarter we reversed the trend of the first half and produced sales growth for the group, driven by solid gains for both the Enterprise and the Healthcare division. As a result we are on track to bring the year sales to the level of last year. Furthermore we also continue to improve our EBITDA and EBITDA margin by executing our 'focus to perform' program and identifying further business- and cost efficiencies,' concluded Mr. De Witte.

Read the full press release here

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Barco is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Barco disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Barco.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2017, we realized sales of 1.085 billion euro. We have a team of 3,600 employees, located in 90 countries, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

© Copyright 2018 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 05:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCO
07:23aBARCO : 17 October 2018 TRADING UPDATE 3Q18
PU
10/16BARCO : touts ClickShare training centre and the UCC programme
AQ
10/15BARCO : 15 October 2018 Barco NV shares eligible for French PEA-PME savings plan
PU
10/11BARCO : Introduces Q4 ClickShare Promotions Providing Additional Support for Cha..
PU
10/11BRIGHT : unleashing the hidden power behind the image
PU
10/10BARCO : 10 days of movie premieres, soundtrack concerts – and Matthias Sch..
PU
10/10BARCO : What can we learn from the perfect meeting?
PU
10/0909 OCTOBER 2018 DISCLOSURE IN ACCORD : Transparency law
PU
10/09BARCO : Threshold crossings
CO
10/08BARCO : at GITEX Technology Week 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Barco NV reports 1H results 
02/09Barco's (BCNAF) CEO Jan De Witte on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/08Barco NV ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/08Barco NV reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 058 M
EBIT 2018 84,5 M
Net income 2018 67,0 M
Finance 2018 295 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 18,94
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 336 M
Chart BARCO
Duration : Period :
Barco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 126 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO14.73%1 544
CORNING INCORPORATED0.44%26 026
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 990
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%5 602
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 651
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 150
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.