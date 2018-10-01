Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barco : Coronis Uniti 12MP has landed in Vietnam

10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Coronis Uniti blows away the competition at radiology congress in Vietnam
Vietnam Radiology Congress 2018, held from August 16th to 18th at Hanhoi, Vietnam, is a conference that summarizes achievements in the field of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine through the latest scientific research as well as related topics by experts, professors, doctors, and technicians in Vietnam and abroad.

Barco's medical displays amazed guests at the 2018 Vietnamese Congress of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. Experts gathered at the JW Marriot Hotel in Hanoi to explore the latest technology. They weren't disappointed thanks to Barco partner, Cetech, who offered demonstrations of Coronis Uniti -the diagnostic display system for PACS and breast imaging that's revolutionizing radiology. Participants were blown away by the possibilities!

The Barco logo featured prominently at the conference, sending a clear message that Barco is the brand to watch. Medical displays from Barco's Eonis range were in the spotlight at several booths, including Japan Vietnam Corp, GE and Fujifilm. Guests also tested the clever features of the Coronis Fusion 6 MP LED at the Vinamed IT booth.

The Nio Color 5 MP medical display drew guests to the Cetech booth where they were treated to a demonstration of how high brightness and high contrast ratios allow even the subtlest details to be seen clearly. But the Coronis Uniti 12 MP was the star attraction-it captured imaginations and introduced radiologists to the easy, efficient future they craved.

Many radiologists in South East Asia are still working with 2-6 MP displays. The introduction of Coronis Uniti 12 MP means they can-at the very least-double the clarity of diagnostic images. The built-in smart features such as SpotView and SoftGlow allow for accurate diagnoses with maximum efficiency. And it was designed with ergonomics in mind, so users can reduce strain and fatigue while they help more patients than ever before.

This state-of-the-art medical display is designed to make every aspect of the job simpler, guaranteeing a rise in not just productivity, but also the health and comfort of radiologists.


Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
