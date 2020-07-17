Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/17 04:16:31 am
19.97 EUR   -0.84%
04:06aBARCO : Keeping your meeting room cybersecure in today's hybrid workplace
PU
07/16BARCO : 1H20 Results Presentation
PU
07/16BARCO : First half results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barco : Keeping your meeting room cybersecure in today's hybrid workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Cybersecurity has been top of mind for many CIO's, CTO's and IT-decision makers. They may have wondered whether the rules for cybersecurity have changed during the covid-19 outbreak. And, in fact, they have. The World Health Organization reported a fivefold increase in cyber attacks.

In today's hybrid workplace cyber criminals found unique opportunities to leverage existing attack tactics, techniques and procedures to exploit new opportunities created by a massive increase of employees working from home, children using home computers for schooling, as well as the human factor and emotions caused by the pandemic.

Protecting data against malicious attacks, especially when we are working and meeting remote, is a huge focal point for IT professionals. Let's explore what this means exactly.

Workforce has a crucial role to play

The most dangerous cyberthreats today are the ones that find their way into a company via your employees. Phishing attacks or malicious emails that hackers use to gain entry into a company are the best tools for hackers: social engineering has become an 'on-ramp'. By learning who someone is and how they work, hackers leverage that information to access company information. So, it is the employee that could present the greatest risk for an enterprise.

IT organizations know that workforce is their most critically vulnerability and put many defence mechanisms in place: antivirus equipment, firewalls, and specific server equipment. At the same time they also have the opportunity to educate and empower workforce on how to implement security best practices and make them guardians of the company.

Keeping Shadow IT solutions safe

Just a few months ago, there were a lot of things that were still 'accepted' in terms of security. But now, with more people working from home, companies are becoming very conscious about the tools employees are using in their home offices. Especially those solutions that employees recently installed themselves in absence of on-site IT professionals, are potential dangers. This is what we call shadow IT, or applications and infrastructure that are managed and utilized without the knowledge of the enterprise's IT department. How can you keep data and connections of these tools secure, especially when so many workers are working hybrid and remote? That's exactly the issue Zoom encountered as millions around the world started to jump on the platform to collaborate with friends and business partners. The quick expansion failed to scale the most important of all things: the security of the platform.

With the re-opening of businesses, employees want to return to the workplace where remote and hybrid collaboration can be done in a safe and especially cybersecure way. Using smart, wireless collaboration solutions, like ClickShare and ClickShare Conference, is imperative to ensure seamless, secured engagement and connection between in-office and remote workers.

For Barco, balancing security and usability of their ClickShare range is a continuous exercise. Especially today we are very conscious of the environment our products are being used in and have extra attention for data security when designing exactly those solutions that meet our customers' needs.
- Michaël Vanderheeren
Product Director Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

Read more in a recent interview with reporter Aviva Zacks from Safety Detective. A unique perspective on what Michaël Vanderheeren views as the greatest cyberthreat currently in play and how COVID-19 has forever changed the cybersecurity landscape.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 08:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BARCO
04:06aBARCO : Keeping your meeting room cybersecure in today's hybrid workplace
PU
07/16BARCO : 1H20 Results Presentation
PU
07/16BARCO : First half results
PU
07/09BARCO : 4 reasons to include image presentation in your Workplace AV setup
PU
07/02BARCO : ClickShare Conference gets top approval ratings from global businesses
PU
07/01BARCO N : ClickShare Conference, the perfect partner for the new hybrid Workplac..
PU
07/01BARCO : SPLIT: 7 of 1
FA
06/24BARCO N : Stock split
PU
05/11BARCO NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04BARCO : AGM Presentation 30 April 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 926 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
Net income 2020 60,1 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net cash 2020 327 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 1 775 M 2 029 M 2 020 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 636
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart BARCO
Duration : Period :
Barco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,92 €
Last Close Price 20,14 €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Rob Jonckheere Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO-35.63%2 029
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.63.56%21 674
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.20%21 352
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.15%4 774
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.7.59%4 099
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-21.54%3 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group