Barco : Loki Cinemascope featured in CEDIA Theater

08/31/2018 | 09:22pm CEST
Barco Residential joins Rayva, Origin Acoustics, Josh AI, Kaleidescape, Stewart Filmscreen, Fortress Seating and Audio Control at CEDIA 2018 to promote value, simplicity, and profitability in Home Entertainment. Rayva and its AV partners Make it Simple.

Barco Residential is excited to be part of the CEDIA Rayva Theater in Booth SR-6 with its Loki Cinemascope 4K Laser Projector. Barco Residential brings the pinnacle of image technology to the high-end home environment. The difference is in the details. Incorporating our legacy of global leadership in professional cinema, our projector family features technology that maximizes end-user experience, whether you're showcasing movies, art, or gaming. Barco Residential and our partners turn audiovisual equipment into exceptional video experiences for you, your family and guests.

RAYVA's home entertainment solutions include state-ofthe art technology by premier AV manufacturers. All system components are sold to end-users by AV integrators. RAYVA's solutions include proprietary room designs curated by Theo Kalomirakis, design accessories, acoustic specifications, and room engineering. RAYVA's turnkey solutions are simple-to-install, highly profitable for the AV integrator, and make it easy for the end-user to enjoy outstanding home entertainment, including movies, TV, video games, sports, and music.

Barco Residential, Rayva and their partners make home entertainment simple.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:21:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 074 M
EBIT 2018 85,0 M
Net income 2018 66,5 M
Finance 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 21,02
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 1 534 M
Chart BARCO
Duration : Period :
Barco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 126 €
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO31.32%1 806
CORNING INCORPORATED5.69%27 273
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 749
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 923
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%4 107
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%3 870
