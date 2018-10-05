Barco : Overture and Gefen team up to offer better integration with A/V over IP solutions

Barco and Gefen are pleased to announce complete compatibility of Gefen's full A/V over IP product line into Overture's A/V monitoring and control software solution. This collaboration enables Overture users to quickly access any Gefen A/V over IP product within the software interface and easily configure them for the appropriate room environment.

'We are excited to be working with Gefen as this move further strengthens Barco's position as the top A/V monitoring and control software solution for the education and corporate space' states Director of Product Management for Overture, Jan van Houtte.

Rapid Driver Development

Integrating the Gefen A/V over IP product line within Overture entailed a lot of teamwork from both Gefen and Overture: 'Our teams worked together to develop the required drivers and they were delivered with incredible speed and efficiency' said Ara Gharapetian, Director of Product Management for Gefen.

By focusing on an enterprise-wide solution to meet the needs of campus and enterprise customers, Barco is collaborating with numerous device manufacturers to ensure complete integration within the Overture software.

What's next

Overture is offering a Special Education Offer Incentive to schools looking to setup a Smart Campus monitoring solution, for more information, please visit: https://infopages.barco.com/Overture-Education-Offer.html

As for Gefen, Ara adds 'We are constantly adding new product solutions and look forward to continued success with this relationship with Barco's Overture Team'.

The Gefen A/V over IP product line provides a high level of customization in any project with HDMI, DVI, VGA, and DisplayPort™ senders and receivers that individually address the signal type of each source and display. USB, IR, and RS-232 are supported in addition to A/V for KVM and interactive applications.

For more information on Gefen A/V over IP products, please visit: http://www.gefen.com/technology/av-over-ip

About Gefen

Gefen®, from Nortek Security & Control, creates seamless and scalable audio/video signal processing solutions for commercial and residential applications. With a heritage of practical innovation and first-to-market products, Gefen delivers intuitive A/V distribution solutions that bridge the gap between rapidly advancing technology and real-world applications. For more information, please visit www.gefen.com.

