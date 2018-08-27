Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barco : Residential to showcase a range of experiences powered by its high-end residential projector family at CEDIA Expo 2018

08/27/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Sacramento, Calif. USA - 27 August 2018 - A world leader in creating custom media solutions, Barco Residential will introduce the newest in a line of award-winning projectors for high-end residential spaces and yachts at booth #2127 at this year's CEDIA Expo in San Diego, California from September 4-8. The booth will showcase various experiences and opportunities for architectural integration to inspire the creative use of digital canvases created with state-of-the-art laser projection and Directview LED display technology.

The Prometheus III continues Barco's commitment to quality and innovation

The Prometheus III laser projector, a recent entry to the Barco Residential Cinema-at-Home line-up, combines advanced media server functionalities featuring 4K UHD and HDR compliant professional cinema processing electronics. Key product differentiators include a high ANSI contrast ratio, HDMI 2.0a support and 4K DCI compliance, making it one of the most unique residential projectors available.

Best-in-class award winning projection solutions

In addition to the newly introduced Prometheus III, Barco will display UHD 4K HDR laser projectors. The award-winning Loki, Balder and Medea projectors will be on display throughout the event and will feature class-leading image quality in UHD 4K HDR and native Cinemascope on select models. Their laser light source provides, longevity, ease-of-use, low maintenance best-in-class light output. The option of native Cinemascope capability and range of lenses, including ultra-short throw, provides unmatched flexibility in installation and architectural applications. At CEDIA, attendees will see the projectors in use with innovative new applications and in a variety of settings within the home.

Barco Residential will also be featured in a number of partner booths at CEDIA.

Driving the New Media Art experience

As CEDIA attendees will experience, high-end projection and Directview LED in the home create the opportunity for a digital canvas-particularly relevant in displaying New Media Art. As the New Media Art world continues to expand, Barco Residential, working with partner NIIO, is an industry leader in creating dialogue around how these pieces are experienced by art collectors and homeowners. In a recent article, Barco Residential Managing Director Tim Sinnaeve writes that 'the practical applications of New Media Art are only now surfacing, but the possibilities are bound only by imagination. At its heart, New Media Art provides an opportunity for an immersive entertainment and cultural experience, one that creates an emotional connection to the content.' It's that connection that Barco Residential is helping to forge with its solutions.

Barco Residential is the exclusive projection sponsor for the new Smart Stage

This year marks the introduction of the CEDIA Smart Stage, an area of the floor that will play host to two new programs, TechBites and TechTalks. TechBites is a chance for brands to share the latest news about their products and services in a rapid-fire setting-just a three minute pitch with a three minute Q&A to follow. TechTalks provides a longer form platform for a series of engaging and educational talks from tech experts. As the official projection sponsor, Barco will feature its state-of-the-art UDX and provide the stunning visuals throughout both programs.

Barco booth #2127 selected as a stop along the Design Connection tour

The Design Connection Tour was created to connect design and construction professionals and technology integrators through a professional dialogue about the intelligently built connected environment. The tours will be led and curated by two technology integrators and will lead 14-18 certified designers and select media around select exhibitor booths. Barco will be featured on the tours on September 6 and 7.

See these custom media innovations live at CEDIA 2018!

Visit the Barco Residential Booth #2127 at CEDIA Expo 2018 from September 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.


Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 16:01:02 UTC
