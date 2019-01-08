Barco : Time to vote for the AVNation Best of 2018 Awards

Founded in 2011, AVNation has grown considerably to create a large community where AV enthusiasts and experts share ideas, make new friends and celebrate the industry. Monthly reach stands at 24,000. Every year the AVNation Awards recognize the best in the audio visual industry by inviting its audience to nominate and vote for award recipients.

So, first off, a big thanks to our partners and customers for nominating Barco in no less than 6 categories of the AVNation Awards!

It's already flattering to get this endorsement from professionals users in the sector. Now the bracket voting system is online! There are three rounds of voting. The first week you will vote in the first round, the second week will be round two, and the last two weeks of January will be the final round.

Thanks for your support!