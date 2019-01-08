Log in
BARCO (BAR)

BARCO (BAR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 05:56:30 am
105.4 EUR   +1.35%
2018BARCO NV : half-yearly earnings release
2017BARCO NV : quaterly sales release
2017BARCO NV : half-yearly earnings release
Barco : Time to vote for the AVNation Best of 2018 Awards

01/08/2019 | 05:14am EST

Founded in 2011, AVNation has grown considerably to create a large community where AV enthusiasts and experts share ideas, make new friends and celebrate the industry. Monthly reach stands at 24,000. Every year the AVNation Awards recognize the best in the audio visual industry by inviting its audience to nominate and vote for award recipients.

So, first off, a big thanks to our partners and customers for nominating Barco in no less than 6 categories of the AVNation Awards!

It's already flattering to get this endorsement from professionals users in the sector. Now the bracket voting system is online! There are three rounds of voting. The first week you will vote in the first round, the second week will be round two, and the last two weeks of January will be the final round.

Thanks for your support!

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:13:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 035 M
EBIT 2018 85,2 M
Net income 2018 62,1 M
Finance 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 22,25
P/E ratio 2019 15,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 359 M
Chart BARCO
Duration : Period :
Barco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO5.16%1 556
CORNING INCORPORATED-3.31%23 372
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 413
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%5 860
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 776
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%2 946
