Barco N : Stock split

Kortrijk, Belgium, 24 June 2020, 07:30 am - At Barco's Extraordinary General Meeting, of 30 April 2020, the shareholders have approved the share split by a factor seven (7), effective as of 1 July 2020. The purpose of the share split is to enhance accessibility and to improve the liquidity of the Barco share.

As a result of this share split, Barco's total capital shall be represented by 91,487,438 shares as from 1 July 2020. Each of these shares confers one voting right at the General Meeting.

The new split shares (please note: new ISIN code BE0974362940) will be traded on the Euronext Brussels regulated market from 1 July 2020 onwards.

For all information about the practical modalities of the share split, please refer to the information documentaccompanying this press release.

Read the full press release here.

