BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
06/24 04:58:13 am
159.9 EUR   -0.25%
04:48aBARCO N : Stock split
PU
05/11BARCO NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04BARCO : AGM Presentation 30 April 2020
PU
Barco N : Stock split

06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Kortrijk, Belgium, 24 June 2020, 07:30 am - At Barco's Extraordinary General Meeting, of 30 April 2020, the shareholders have approved the share split by a factor seven (7), effective as of 1 July 2020. The purpose of the share split is to enhance accessibility and to improve the liquidity of the Barco share.

As a result of this share split, Barco's total capital shall be represented by 91,487,438 shares as from 1 July 2020. Each of these shares confers one voting right at the General Meeting.

The new split shares (please note: new ISIN code BE0974362940) will be traded on the Euronext Brussels regulated market from 1 July 2020 onwards.

For all information about the practical modalities of the share split, please refer to the information documentaccompanying this press release.

Read the full press release here.

About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2020 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 926 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2020 60,1 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net cash 2020 327 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 2 018 M 2 286 M 2 283 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 636
Free-Float 74,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 188,33 €
Last Close Price 160,30 €
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Rob Jonckheere Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO N.V.-26.80%2 286
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.61.65%20 852
CORNING INCORPORATED-8.83%20 196
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.09%4 298
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.4.97%3 815
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-26.77%3 474
