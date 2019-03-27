Log in
Barco : Bringing more IT friendly features to ClickShare

03/27/2019 | 04:30am EDT

The launch of our brand new CSE-200+ and CS-100 Huddle earlier this year, was only the beginning... The ClickShare team has been working hard on more novelties to prepare your enterprise for the Digital Workplace. The new additions to our products assure to give an extra boost to your business efficiency.

With this major firmware release, ClickShare is adding a set of IT friendly features to the current models, making the products a perfect fit to any enterprise environment.

What can you expect from this firmware release?

  • Support for the new ClickShare Desktop App's presence detection via Wi-Fi beaconing for seamless pairing
  • New features focusing on IT friendliness bringing you
    • Even more focus on security. As our recent ISO27001 certification proves, security is and remains top priority for ClickShare.
    • Best in class performance for speed and BYOD sharing
    • Seamless integration in your network for smooth and easy management of your install base

Specific features you can expect in the ClickShare 1.7 release are:

Boosting performance

  • ClickShare App with seamless pairing
  • Updated wallpaper to support ClickShare App

Upgrading security

  • 802.1x wired
  • Certificate Chaining
  • Custom certificates

Bringing ease-of-management

  • SNMP v3 support
  • SSDP support
  • Firmware update notification on wallpaper
  • XMS Cloud Management Platform (launched mid April)

No more hassle, schedule automatic Firmware updates for ClickShare

When you have chosen for the ease-of-use and efficiency of ClickShare in your meeting rooms, you want to enjoy the unique user experience for a long time. So always make sure to keep your Base Units up-to-date and upgrade them with the latest version of the Firmware.

Make your life easier, simply hook the ClickShare onto the network (with internet access) and enjoy worry-free updates (auto-update is on by default).

How to?

Updating your ClickShare can be done in multiple ways. Easiest way is the auto-update function on your Base Unit activated when you hook the unit onto the network. Other options include updating a series of ClickShare units via the XMS Cloud Management Platform, updating a unit via USB, or connecting to a laptop for uploading new firmware.

How to update your ClickShare

Subscribe and stay tuned for more

The ClickShare portfolio will continue to receive updates in the future to ensure the best experience and performance for users as well as IT managers.

Subscribe to BarcoTV on YouTube, to our newsletters (at the bottom of this page) or keep your eyes on our ClickShare blog for regular updates on our latest Firmware, product releases, tips and tricks.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:29:01 UTC
