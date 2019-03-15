Log in
BARCO NV

(BAR)
Barco : Exclusive demonstration of new Barco FL40 simulation projector in Orlando, FL

03/15/2019

ROCK-SOLID AND POWERFUL: Experience first-hand the benefits of Barco's new FL40 true solid state 4K projector in a multi-channel simulation configuration.

This unique event showcases the Barco FL40 LED projector as an integral component of 3D perception's Northstar™ simulation display solution, and featuring WarpSync Direct™ which takes advantage of the FL40's built-in warp and blend functionality.

Visual content and IGs will feature the Vital 1100 visual system provided by FlightSafety International.

This event offers an exclusive technical deep-dive with Barco, 3D perception, and FlightSafety's product experts and is an opportunity not to be missed!

This event is hosted byBarco and 3D perception in Orlando, FL., on April 2 and 3, 2019.

Read more and register here

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 08:08:02 UTC
