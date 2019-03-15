Barco : Exclusive demonstration of new Barco FL40 simulation projector in Orlando, FL

ROCK-SOLID AND POWERFUL: Experience first-hand the benefits of Barco's new FL40 true solid state 4K projector in a multi-channel simulation configuration.
This unique event showcases the Barco FL40 LED projector as an integral component of 3D perception's Northstar™ simulation display solution, and featuring WarpSync Direct™ which takes advantage of the FL40's built-in warp and blend functionality.
Visual content and IGs will feature the Vital 1100 visual system provided by FlightSafety International.
This event offers an exclusive technical deep-dive with Barco, 3D perception, and FlightSafety's product experts and is an opportunity not to be missed!
This event is hosted byBarco and 3D perception in Orlando, FL., on April 2 and 3, 2019.
Read more and register here
