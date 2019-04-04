Log in
Barco : Make collaboration richer with the new ClickShare App

04/04/2019

With ClickShare, the choice to collaborate in any meeting room using software or hardware is entirely up to you, the meeting room user. In addition to presenting with the iconic ClickShare Button, sharing with software or a combination of both hardware and software is now also possible. ClickShare is launching a Desktop App for PC and Mac alongside the well-known ClickShare Apps for mobile devices (both Android and iOS devices).

The combination of sharing content with both Button and App provides you the most intuitive and richest way of collaborating, enriched by power-user functionalities in the ClickShare App such as presence detection, extended desktop (on Windows, when Extension pack is installed), pause function, etc.

Download
the ClickShare App for free from clickshare.app, and you are ready to share your content.

Discover the unique features of the ClickShare App:

• Intuitive experience in all meeting rooms
Share in a straight forward and intuitive way whether there is a Button in the room or not. The App and Button are perfectly complementing each other in any meeting room​.
• Swift installation
Simply download the app from clickshare.app; you don't need admin rights for the installation.
• Fast on screen
With a click on the button in the ClickShare App, you get on screen in seconds and start collaborating.
• Works with every ClickShare model

No matter which ClickShare you have in your meeting room, the App is compatible with the entire portfolio.

• Secure as always
For ClickShare the highest security standards are used, including for the brand new App.
• Intuitive experience in all meeting rooms
Go beyond sharing and get the latest collaboration experiences through frequent, automatic updates: pause sharing ... and much more to come in future.
  • Pausing
    Pause sharing and keep the presentation on screen while you work on something else on your laptop or desktop.
  • Presence detection
    Walk in and select the meeting room that is within your vicinity from a convenient list.

Advantages of using the ClickShare App:

  • It gives your company the freedom to choose how you want to allow sharing of content: via the Button, the Desktop App or both.
  • The ClickShare Desktop App is especially interesting for internal employees, since it will require the installation of the App on the employee's desktop. Just like for the entire ClickShare range, the Desktop App has been built to meet the highest security requirements, so your IT department can easily and securely roll the App out to the entire company.
  • With updates later this year, the Desktop App will become the driver for richer and enhanced collaboration in the meeting room.
  • The Desktop App has a number of power user features.

Using the ClickShare Button and App together! No need to choose…

You can use either the iconic ClickShare Button or decide to work with the ClickShare Desktop App. In a networked environment we suggest to go for an App-first deployment. Whereas in a standalone setup the Button makes sure your computer wi-fi is not solely used for screen sharing.

You can even use both together: get easily on screen with the ClickShare Button and use the App to use the power features such as pausing.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:51:04 UTC
