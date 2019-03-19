Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco NV    BAR   BE0003790079

BARCO NV

(BAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barco : What if your hospital plans to expand and build new operating rooms?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:30am EDT

A few years ago, we launched a survey among OR managers and biomedical and clinical engineers. Almost 90% said that a good video integration solution should be future-proof. But what does that mean?


Scalable platform

First of all, the video integration platform should be modular and scalable so changes can be made without a huge impact on the OR. For example, when new imaging technologies come to the operating room, think of 3D, 8K resolution or BT.2020 video, you should be able to integrate these new devices quickly and without complex technical setups.

Our Nexxis solution for video integration uses a standard and flexible architecture based on unified fiber cabling, we can proactively install cabling so new imaging sources or devices can be added at any time. This can be done by simply adding a decoder or encoder. This way, OR upgrades run quickly with limited disruption.

Expand as you grow

Secondly, when a hospital is expanding, newly built operating rooms should be able to connect to the same video integration system. With Nexxis, you can simply add multiple operating rooms onto the existing network. This means that hospitals can rollout their OR infrastructure in a phased manner without changes to the existing infrastructure and without impacting the initial investment. To put it simply, a good video integration system comes without an expiration date.

Expert insights

Find out more in this videofor insights in operating room matters by our OR expert. And watch this space and our YouTube playlist for more videos soon!

Interested in more?

Discover our surgical solutions on www.barco.com/surgical

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCO NV
03:30aBARCO : What if your hospital plans to expand and build new operating rooms?
PU
03/15BARCO : UniSee. 500 days. 500 installations
PU
03/15BARCO : Exclusive demonstration of new Barco FL40 simulation projector in Orland..
PU
03/1313 MARCH 2019 STANDING OUT THROUGH V : Barco extends video wall portfolio with O..
PU
03/05LASER PROJECTOR 2018| WORLDWIDE OVER : Epson, BenQ, Sony, Panasonic, NEC, Barco ..
AQ
02/05FROM SIMPLE TO COMPLEX : five new projectors open up the range of possibilities ..
PU
02/05BARCO : 05 February 2019 Five new laser projectors complete Barco's portfolio fo..
PU
01/17WEBINAR : 40 minutes to discover the trends that will shape the digital workplac..
PU
01/15AVNATION BEST OF 2018 AWARDS : round 2 has begun
PU
01/08BARCO : Time to vote for the AVNation Best of 2018 Awards
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 053 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 87,9 M
Finance 2019 373 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 19,09
P/E ratio 2020 16,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 761 M
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 142 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO NV36.30%1 999
CORNING INCORPORATED14.27%27 159
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 949
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 659
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 906
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 572
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.