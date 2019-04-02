Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco NV    BAR   BE0003790079

BARCO NV

(BAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barco : and Cinionic launch next generation 4K laser projector platform to take cinema into the smart projection era

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Today, Cinionic returns to CinemaCon with the launch of the Barco Series 4 projector platform. This brand-new laser projector line-up is designed for the cinema of today, with the market of tomorrow in mind.

Cinionic's introduction of the Barco Series 4 laser projectors empowers exhibitors to deliver a superb cinema experience in 4K and offers the latest RGB laser technology that guarantees a brilliant image on all screens enabled by Barco AIM™ (Active Image ManagementTM), implementing Barco's patents to deliver an unmatched image on screen. Additionally, the Barco EcoPure™ design delivers on power and air-flow, resulting in the greenest cinema projector ever created.

Barco 4K RGB for all cinema screens

'Cinionic was founded to meet the demands of the evolving cinema industry. As more filmmakers are creating content in 4K, exhibitors need to showcase these advancements on screen. Our Barco Series 4 laser projectors provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to bring 4K into mainstream theaters by combining the technology advancements of laser with efficient set-up and unprecedented financial solutions.' - Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic

4 reasons to choose Series 4

  • Brilliant image enabled by Barco AIMTM
  • Barco EcoPureTM energy efficiency
  • Ready for tomorrow, today
  • Fit and forget

Series 4 in action at CinemaCon

The first four projectors models of the Series 4 family are now available and will be on display at Cinionic World at this year's CinemaCon. You'll find us at the Neopolitan Ballroom in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-4, 2019. Visit us to see the Series 4 in action with live demos and a special Augmented Reality experience.

Explore Series 4 on www.cinionic.com/Series4

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:21:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCO NV
04:22aBARCO : and Cinionic launch next generation 4K laser projector platform to take ..
PU
03:57aBARCO : What's new for ClickShare this spring?
PU
04/01BARCO : 01 April 2019 Barco and Cinionic launch next generation 4K laser project..
PU
03/28ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND IMAGING : Irc2019
PU
03/28BARCO : EssentialCare helps you maintain your meeting experience
PU
03/27BARCO : Bringing more IT friendly features to ClickShare
PU
03/26BARCO : 26 March 2019 Convening of Extraordinary and Annual General Meetings
PU
03/25BARCO : Collaborative spaces – the place to develop skills for the future
PU
03/22BARCO : 22 March 2019 Barco officially opens healthcare hub in Suzhou to better ..
PU
03/21BARCO : won! rAVe's Best of ISE 2019 awards
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 053 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 87,8 M
Finance 2019 373 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 19,66
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 814 M
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 142 €
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO NV40.34%2 002
CORNING INCORPORATED9.57%25 991
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 132
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 147
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 724
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About