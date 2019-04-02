Barco : and Cinionic launch next generation 4K laser projector platform to take cinema into the smart projection era

Today, Cinionic returns to CinemaCon with the launch of the Barco Series 4 projector platform. This brand-new laser projector line-up is designed for the cinema of today, with the market of tomorrow in mind.

Cinionic's introduction of the Barco Series 4 laser projectors empowers exhibitors to deliver a superb cinema experience in 4K and offers the latest RGB laser technology that guarantees a brilliant image on all screens enabled by Barco AIM™ (Active Image ManagementTM), implementing Barco's patents to deliver an unmatched image on screen. Additionally, the Barco EcoPure™ design delivers on power and air-flow, resulting in the greenest cinema projector ever created.

Barco 4K RGB for all cinema screens

'Cinionic was founded to meet the demands of the evolving cinema industry. As more filmmakers are creating content in 4K, exhibitors need to showcase these advancements on screen. Our Barco Series 4 laser projectors provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to bring 4K into mainstream theaters by combining the technology advancements of laser with efficient set-up and unprecedented financial solutions.' - Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic

4 reasons to choose Series 4

Brilliant image enabled by Barco AIM TM

Barco EcoPure TM energy efficiency

energy efficiency Ready for tomorrow, today

Fit and forget

Series 4 in action at CinemaCon

The first four projectors models of the Series 4 family are now available and will be on display at Cinionic World at this year's CinemaCon. You'll find us at the Neopolitan Ballroom in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-4, 2019. Visit us to see the Series 4 in action with live demos and a special Augmented Reality experience.

