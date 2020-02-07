Barco : launches a secure way to share content beyond the control room

Kortrijk, Belgium, 6 February 2019 - Barco, a world leader in control room solutions, has just released SecureStream, a new media streaming solution to easily and securely share content beyond the control room. Using a very intuitive user interface, control room operators can simply drag and drop video or data sources into a SecureStream channel, allowing the content to be shared with field staff or remote experts. In this way, SecureStream helps authorized people get a complete situational overview, contributing to better and faster decision-making.

Typically, the control room is the central intelligence hub of an organization. This is where all the information is collected and visualized, and where critical decisions are made. Things get more complex, however, when a key decision-maker or expert is located outside of the control room. In order to quickly give these people a better situational overview, the operator can now stream selected content to remote locations.

A system designed for the user

SecureStream is extremely easy to use from either a web browser or from the control room software. Using the overview of available sources, control room operators can simply drag and drop content into a SecureStream channel and then provide the relevant link to selected receivers. The content can be video, data, or even a CMS perspective (a group of content that logically belongs together). The receiver uses a web browser on laptop or mobile phone to view this content.

Security at the heart

SecureStream was designed to couple user-friendliness with the highest level of security. The system uses both on-premise and cloud technology to stream the content to the receivers. This hybrid on-premise and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) configuration helps to lower the risk of intrusion on the enterprise network, maximizing security. Because this is a one-way system (only streaming from inside the organization to outside), there is no need to open the enterprise's firewall to allow inbound remote connections. All services are thus delivered over encrypted outbound-only connections, fully based on proven industry standards. Furthermore, all remote access is managed at an off-site secure entry point.

A strong showcase, with room for expansion

'With SecureStream, we managed to make streaming content outside the control room both secure and user-friendly,' says Jan Willem Brands, Chief Product Officer of Barco Enterprise division. 'Based on our experience with streaming solutions in a control room context, we now really raised the ease-of-use for both the operators in the control room and the remote receivers. The integration with Barco's Control room Management Suite (CMS) is another operational improvement that makes SecureStream more attractive for users.'

SecureStream will be showcased for the first time at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow at the Amsterdam RAI, from 11-14 February 2020. You can find us in Hall 12, at Booth F120.

