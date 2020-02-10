Log in
Data encryption: why it matters for your wireless presentation

02/10/2020 | 12:13pm EST

What happens in the meeting, stays in the meeting. When you meet with colleagues, customers or partners, you want to be sure that no one is listening in on sensitive information. But how can you be sure your communication is secure? The answer is called 'data encryption', a security process that is built in into all components of your ClickShare wireless presentation and conferencing system.

Data encryption is a process that changes data from its original format into a new format, making the original format unreadable. As a result, unauthorized visitors do not simply have access to your data. To translate the data back into its original format (decryption), you typically need a special encryption key or code. Keeping this encryption key secure is very important to guarantee that no unauthorized visitors or eavesdroppers are able to access business-critical files.

Data encryption addresses the issue of confidentiality, which is one of the three pillars of information security. The other pillars are integrity (Data cannot be modified in an unauthorized way) and authenticity (You need to be sure that the other communicator is genuine).

Built-in encryption

'Data encryption has been built in into every component of the ClickShare system,' says Willem Van Iseghem (Security Engineer for the ClickShare portfolio). 'Barco ClickShare products are designed with safety, privacy, and confidentiality in mind, and different levels of encryption have been implemented.'

  • Data encryption at rest: This refers to the data that is sitting in both the Base Unit and the Button. Note that the ClickShare system does not permanently store anything that is presented by the meeting participants. However, the Base Unit does have stored settings to safely connect with the corporate wireless network for example. All of these settings are encrypted to ensure they cannot be abused by other parties.
  • Data encryption in transit: This refers to encryption of data that is traveling from point A to point B. In the case of ClickShare, this means that nobody will be able to read the encrypted data that is traveling from your laptop and the ClickShare Button to the ClickShare Base Unit.

Keep your ClickShare secure

ClickShare has a multi-layer approach to information security, which means that if one safeguard fails, there are other systems in place to counter the threat.

'Although ClickShare has security built in, it would be unwise to leave information security up to your IT department only,' says Willem. 'As ClickShare users, we all have a responsibility to keep our information and systems secure. For example, this means adjusting your network security settings according to the industry's best practices, enabling automatic software updates and using strong passwords.'

In addition, IT managers can choose and manage the appropriate security level for their company through the ClickShare web interface: from unauthenticated access to levels requiring different degrees of authentication, such as pin-codes.

If you want to know more about how data encryption and information security have been built in into ClickShare, then read our ClickShare Security whitepaper.

Update your ClickShare

For the smoothest and safest ClickShare experience, we strongly recommend updating your ClickShare units to the latest ClickShare firmware. Get your update now.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:12:02 UTC
