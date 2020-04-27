Baring Emerging Europe : Articles of Association

27 April 2020

Baring Emerging Europe plc (the “Company”)

Articles of Association

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (“NSM”) a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

