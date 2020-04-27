Baring Emerging Europe : Articles of Association

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baring Emerging Europe PLC    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/27 11:35:22 am
582 GBp   --.--%
11:33aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Articles of Association
PR
04/09BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
03/30BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
04/27/2020 | 11:33am EDT

 27 April 2020

Baring Emerging Europe plc (the “Company”)

Articles of Association

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (“NSM”) a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI:  213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

For further information please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited (Company Secretary) Email: Beeplccosec@linkgroup.co.uk

© PRNewswire 2020
