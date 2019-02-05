Log in
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (BEE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/05 10:42:46 am
740 GBp   +1.23%
BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
01/31BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/30BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
Baring Emerging Europe : Portfolio Update

02/05/2019 | 10:25am EST

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:                        
 

% of  Total Assets
Lukoil 11.28
Sberbank 9.44
Novatek       8.48
Gazprom 7.14
PZU 4.31
X5 Retail Group 4.21
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerie 3.79
KGHM Polska Miedz 3.72
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank 3.70
Turkcell Lletisim Hizmetleri 3.50


The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2019 was as follows:
 

Russia 61.94
Poland 19.73
Turkey 16.93
Hungary 2.94
Romania 1.57
Greece 1.01
Czech 1.33
Kuwait 0.86
Other European 1.34
Cash & Equivalents -7.65

© PRNewswire 2019
