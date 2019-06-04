Log in
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
06/04 10:42:20 am
790 GBp   --.--%
10:47aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
06/03BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/30BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Baring Emerging Europe : Portfolio Update

06/04/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2019

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of  Total Assets

Sberbank 10.84
Gazprom 9.77
Novatek 9.63
Lukoil 9.09
PZU 4.94
X5 Retail Group 4.53
KGHM Polska Miedz 3.68
Mail Ru Group 2.93
Komercni Banka 2.82
Santander Bank Polska SA 2.72

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2019 was as follows:

Russia 64.60
Poland 18.24
Turkey 10.25
Hungary 3.92
Romania 1.96
Greece 3.15
Czech 2.82
Kuwait 0.90
Other European 0.22
Cash & Equivalents -6.06

© PRNewswire 2019
