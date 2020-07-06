Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baring Emerging Europe PLC    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/06 05:14:08 am
665.38 GBX   -0.84%
05:42aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
07/02BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/30BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baring Emerging Europe : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:42am EDT

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 June 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Lukoil 8.75%
Sberbank 8.29%
Gazprom 7.31%
Norilsk Nickel 6.21%
AO Tatneft 5.19%
X5 Retail Group 4.95%
CD Projekt S.A 3.94%
Novatek 3.86%
Mail RU Group 3.64%
PZU 3.62%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 June 2020 was as follows:

Russia 69.94%

Poland
12.60%

Turkey
12.02%

Greece
2.03%

Czech Republic
1.72%

Kuwait
0.88%

Romania
0.61%

Cash & Equivalent
0.20%

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
05:42aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
07/02BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/30BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
06/23BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
06/22BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/04BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/03BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC - CORRECT : Half Year Report
PR
05/27BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/27BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Half Year Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group