Baring Emerging Europe : Result of AGM

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (the “Company”)
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 January 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 10 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 11 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days’ notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman’s Discretion
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1
|5,400,151
|1,891
|15,822
|4,234
|Resolution 2
|5,325,776
|69,006
|15,822
|11,494
|Resolution 3
|5,395,135
|1,891
|15,822
|9,250
|Resolution 4
|5,387,115
|5,574
|17,409
|12,000
|Resolution 5
|5,392,493
|1,783
|15,822
|12,000
|Resolution 6
|5,084,629
|307,756
|15,822
|13,891
|Resolution 7
|5,389,646
|4,630
|15,822
|12,000
|Resolution 8
|4,413,526
|987,503
|15,822
|5,247
|Resolution 9
|5,391,549
|7,628
|17,317
|5,604
|Resolution 10
|5,289,043
|113,577
|17,489
|1,989
|Resolution 11
|5,275,612
|124,151
|17,317
|5,018
|Resolution 12
|5,396,803
|7,808
|17,317
|170
|Resolution 13
|5,393,261
|10,325
|17,317
|1,195
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The presentation by Matthias Sillier of Baring Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.bee-plc.com.
For further information, please contact:
Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571
Secretary
LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69