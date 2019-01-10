Baring Emerging Europe : Result of AGM

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 January 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 10 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 11 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days’ notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman’s Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 5,400,151 1,891 15,822 4,234 Resolution 2 5,325,776 69,006 15,822 11,494 Resolution 3 5,395,135 1,891 15,822 9,250 Resolution 4 5,387,115 5,574 17,409 12,000 Resolution 5 5,392,493 1,783 15,822 12,000 Resolution 6 5,084,629 307,756 15,822 13,891 Resolution 7 5,389,646 4,630 15,822 12,000 Resolution 8 4,413,526 987,503 15,822 5,247 Resolution 9 5,391,549 7,628 17,317 5,604 Resolution 10 5,289,043 113,577 17,489 1,989 Resolution 11 5,275,612 124,151 17,317 5,018 Resolution 12 5,396,803 7,808 17,317 170 Resolution 13 5,393,261 10,325 17,317 1,195

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Matthias Sillier of Baring Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.bee-plc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69