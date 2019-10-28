Log in
Baring Emerging Europe PLC    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 12:35:18 pm
818 GBp   -0.12%
01:14pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PR
10/21BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
Baring Emerging Europe : Statement re Inside Information under MAR

10/28/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the ‘Company’)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results

Baring Emerging Europe PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2019.

28 October 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
