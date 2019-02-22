Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baring Emerging Europe plc    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/22 05:23:07 pm
756.0000 GBp   +0.53%
12:24pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:43aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
02/20BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 22/02/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,103
Lowest price per share: 752.00
Highest price per share: 756.00
Trading venue: LON
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 1,103
Weighted average price per trading venue: 752.10
Discount @ close (estimate): 8.96%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,859,379 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
12:24pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:43aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
02/20BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/18BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/15BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/12BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/07BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/05BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/05BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
01/31BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.