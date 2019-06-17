Log in
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

06/17/2019 | 04:09am EDT

Announcement: Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 14/06/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,214
Lowest price per share: 810.00
Highest price per share: 814.00
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 5,214
Weighted average price per trading venue: 813.13
Discount @ close (estimate): 12.19%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,573,479 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


About