Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baring Emerging Europe plc    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/08 11:35:01 am
852 GBp   +2.16%
12:42pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 08/08/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,068
Lowest price per share: 840.00
Highest price per share: 842.00
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 2,068
Weighted average price per trading venue: 840.07
Discount @ close (estimate): 10.94%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,493,247 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
12:42pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Portfolio Update
PR
07/31BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/29BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/25BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/22BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/18BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
07/08BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/05BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group