Baring Emerging Europe PLC

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
  Report
07/22 03:01:12 am
650.2755 GBX   -3.95%
Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

07/22/2020 | 04:21am EDT

Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 21/07/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,448
Lowest price per share: 668.00 pence
Highest price per share: 674.00 pence
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 4,448
Weighted average price per trading venue: 671.9892 pence
Discount @ close (estimate): 12.07%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,362,242 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).


