BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
04/30 11:35:25 am
588 GBp   -2.33%
Baring Emerging Europe : s) in Company

04/30/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		 Baring Emerging Europe PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name City of London Investment Management Company Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29/04/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30/04/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.4% 0.0% 24.4% 12,421,544
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 25.0% 0.0% 25.0%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0032273343 0 3,024,566 0.0% 24.4%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,024,566 24.4%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2






 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
City of London Investment Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Investment Group plc and is the only entity subject to the notification obligations 24.4% 0% 24.4%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder City of London Investment Management Company
Limited
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
All voting rights on all shares are controlled by City of London Investment Management Company Limited.

   

Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion 30/04/2020

© PRNewswire 2020
