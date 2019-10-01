Barito Pacific Tbk PT : 1H-2019 BRPT Performance

Barito Pacific (IDX: BRPT) is an integrated energy company based in Indonesia with multiple power and industrial assets. Through Star Energy, BRPT operates the largest geothermal company in Indonesia, which is also the third largest geothermal company in the world. Along with Indonesia Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLN, BRPT is developing Java 9 & 10, a 2

PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK (IDX: BRPT) ANNOUNCED ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Jakarta, 30 September 2019 - PT Barito Pacific Tbk. ("Barito Pacific", "BRPT" or the "Company") today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2019. BRPT recorded net revenue of US$1,302 million, EBITDA of US$321 million and net profit after tax of US$68 million.

Agus Pangestu, the Company's President Director states that:

"1H 2019 remained a challenging period as global economic and political uncertainties continue to weigh on global growth and trade. The effects of the still ongoing trade war between the US and China are now being felt across the globe with most economies recording softer growth. Given this macro backdrop, our petrochemical business was exposed to compressing spreads due to capacity additions and softening demand. However, we continue to observe robust domestic demand supported by steady growth of Indonesian economy and able to maintained 100% operating rates across upstream and downstream plants.

TPIA is also on track for a start-up of its new 400KTA Polyethylene plant by Q4 2019 while the debottlenecking of Polypropylene plant (110KTA additional capacity) is also underway in accordance with the schedule. The completion of these projects will further enhance economies of scale and flexibility to extract value from products with most optimal margins.

Meanwhile, our geothermal business continues to provide stability at the EBITDA level and increasing trend of net profit due to declining trend of interest expense overtime. On a consolidated basis, we continue to generate healthy EBITDA margin of 24.6% and balance sheet position with net debt/EBITDA at 2.8x.

Over the past ten years, we have delivered several expansionary projects that double production capacity of our petrochemical business and grow our geothermal business to become the largest in Indonesia by installed capacity. Going forward, we remain committed to the Indonesian market and focus our next major expansion on second petrochemical complex which is progressing as per schedule.

1H -2019 Highlights: