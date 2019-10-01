Barito Pacific Tbk PT : 1H-2019 BRPT Performance

Barito Pacific (IDX: BRPT) is an integrated energy company based in Indonesia with multiple power and industrial assets. Through Star Energy, BRPT operates the largest geothermal company in Indonesia, which is also the third largest geothermal company in the world. Along with Indonesia Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLN, BRPT is developing Java 9 & 10, a 2
1,000MW ultra super- critical class power plant
with enhanced efficiencies and environmental performances.
BRPT also owns a controlling share and consolidates PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (IDX: TPIA), Indonesia's largest and only integrated petrochemical company.
PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK (IDX: BRPT) ANNOUNCED ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Jakarta, 30 September 2019 - PT Barito Pacific Tbk. ("Barito Pacific", "BRPT" or the "Company") today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2019. BRPT recorded net revenue of US$1,302 million, EBITDA of US$321 million and net profit after tax of US$68 million.
Agus Pangestu, the Company's President Director states that:
"1H 2019 remained a challenging period as global economic and political uncertainties continue to weigh on global growth and trade. The effects of the still ongoing trade war between the US and China are now being felt across the globe with most economies recording softer growth. Given this macro backdrop, our petrochemical business was exposed to compressing spreads due to capacity additions and softening demand. However, we continue to observe robust domestic demand supported by steady growth of Indonesian economy and able to maintained 100% operating rates across upstream and downstream plants.
TPIA is also on track for a start-up of its new 400KTA Polyethylene plant by Q4 2019 while the debottlenecking of Polypropylene plant (110KTA additional capacity) is also underway in accordance with the schedule. The completion of these projects will further enhance economies of scale and flexibility to extract value from products with most optimal margins.
Meanwhile, our geothermal business continues to provide stability at the EBITDA level and increasing trend of net profit due to declining trend of interest expense overtime. On a consolidated basis, we continue to generate healthy EBITDA margin of 24.6% and balance sheet position with net debt/EBITDA at 2.8x.
Over the past ten years, we have delivered several expansionary projects that double production capacity of our petrochemical business and grow our geothermal business to become the largest in Indonesia by installed capacity. Going forward, we remain committed to the Indonesian market and focus our next major expansion on second petrochemical complex which is progressing as per schedule.
1H -2019 Highlights:
1H-2019Net Revenues decreased by 16.0% from US$1,550 million in 1H-2018 to US$1,302 million mainly due to lower average sales prices for all petrochemical products, primarily Ethylene and Polyethylene.
Cost of Revenues decreased by11.9% from US$1,105 million in 1H-2018 to US$973 million in 1H-2019 largely due to lower feedstock costs on our petrochemical business, primarily naphtha which fell to an average of US$547/MT from US$627/MT in 1H-2018.
EBITDA decreased by25.5% from US$431 million in 1H-2018 to US$321 million in 1H-2019 primarily due to lower EBITDA from petrochemical business mainly due to the moderating petrochemical margin.
Net Profit After Tax amounted to US$68 million compared to US$136 million in 1H-2018 mainly as a result of lower Gross Profit.
Financial Performances:
(US$ million, unless otherwise stated)
1H-2019
1H-2018
% Change
Net Revenues
1,302
1,550
(16.0%)
Petrochemical
1,053
1,286
(18.1%)
Energy
245
260
(5.8%)
Others
4
4
-
Cost of Revenues
973
1,105
(11.9%)
Gross Profit
329
445
(26.1%)
Finance costs
99
114
(13.2%)
Net Profit after Tax
68
136
(50.0%)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
11
42
(73.8%)
Non-controlling Interests
57
95
(40.0%)
EBITDA
321
431
(25.5%)
Gross Profit Margin (%)
25.3
28.7
(11.8%)
EBITDA Margin (%)
24.6
27.8
(11.5%)
Debt to Capital (%)
49.2
48.8
0.8%
Debt to EBITDA (x) - LTM
3.8
2.8
35.7%
Net Debt to EBITDA (x) - LTM
2.8
1.8
55.6%
(US$ million, unless otherwise stated)
1H-2019
FY-2018
% Change
Total Assets
6,987
7,042
(0.8%)
Total Liabilities
4,250
4,340
(2.1%)
Total Equity
2,737
2,702
1.3%
Total Debt
2,655
2,654
(0.0%)
Net Debt
1,934
1,604
20.6%
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS:
Consolidated net revenues decreased by 16.0% y-o-y from US$1,550 million in 1H-2018 to US$1,302 million in 1H-2019 mainly attributable to:
Net Revenue from our petrochemical business decreased by 18.1% from US$1,286 million in 1H-2018 to US$1,054 million in 1H-2019 reflecting lower realized average sales prices, primarily for Ethylene and Polyethylene. Overall sales volumes are stable at 1,059KT in 1H-2019 against 1,067KT in 1H-2018. Plant operating capacities at 100% across upstream and downstream plants (95% Naphtha Cracker, 103% Polyethylene Plant, 107% Polypropylene Plant, 106% Styrene Monomer Plant and 87% Butadiene Plant).
SEG revenue decreased by 5.8% compared to the same period in 2018 mainly due to lower steam generation from Salak operations and lower electricity generation from Darajat operations and Wayang Windu Unit 1 operations due to its planned shutdown for scheduled Turn Around Maintenance.
Cost of revenues decreased by 11.9% from US$1,105 million in 1H-2018 to US$973 million in 1H-2019.
The decrease was primarily due to lower feedstock costs, primarily Naphtha, which decreased by some 12.8% (US$627/ton in 1H-2018 to US$547/ton in 1H-2019) on the back of lower Brent crude oil prices by 7% year-on-year.
Due to the effects of the above, gross profit decreased to US$329 million or 26.1% lower than 1H-2018.
Finance Costs decreased by 13.2% from US$114 million in 1H-2018 to US$99 million in 1H-2019
Primarily due to impact of Star Energy's bond refinancing in 2018, the effect of refinancing of BRPT US$250 million loan with a US$200 million loan and the decrease of Star Energy's outstanding amortizing loan principal, netted off with proceed from bank loans- export credit facility from JBIC and IDR bonds issued by TPIA in 2019.
Net Profit After Tax decreased by 50.0% from US$136 million in 1H-2018 to US$68 million in 1H-2019
As a result of the foregoing factors, we recorded a net profit after tax of US$68 million in 1H-2019, (50.0%) lower compared to the same period in 2018 largely affected by lower gross profit for the period from our petrochemical business.
Total Assets and Total Liabilities
Both Total Assets and Total Liabilities as of 30 June 2019 are amounting to US$6,987 million and US$4,250 million respectively, relatively stable compared to US$7,042 million and US$ 4,340 million for FY-2018.
