Barksdale Resources : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF), based in Vancouver, focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States; today announced that Rick Trotman, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Barskdale Resources

Barksdale Resources is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

