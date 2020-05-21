Log in
Barnes Group Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

05/21/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, before the market opens.

Barnes Group will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes Group’s website at www.BGInc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (844) 884-8225 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4194 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 8668126. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, by dialing (416) 621-4642; Conference ID 8668126.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
