Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes Group Inc.    B

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes Group Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, October 25, 2019, before the market opens.

Barnes Group will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes Group’s website at www.BGInc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (844) 884-8225 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4194 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1596844. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, October 25, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, November 1, 2019, by dialing (416) 621-4642; Conference ID 1596844.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES GROUP INC.
09:31aBARNES GROUP INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and We..
BU
09/18WALMART : U.S. Says Bias Is Likely in Walmart's Pay
DJ
09/17WALMART : Likely Discriminated Against Female Store Workers, EEOC Finds
DJ
09/11BARNES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
09/11BARNES GROUP INC. : Appoints Daphne E. Jones to Board of Directors
BU
09/10Elliott Appears to Revert to Old Form -- WSJ
DJ
08/27BARNES GROUP INC. : Mourns the Passing of Board Member Gary G. Benanav
BU
08/23BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27Pepsi Needs a Win With Gatorade -- WSJ
DJ
07/26BARNES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 535 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 770 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 2 800 M
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 55,31  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.3.15%2 800
ATLAS COPCO49.31%37 971
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES34.94%37 402
FANUC CORP27.12%36 398
INGERSOLL-RAND35.84%29 939
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.00%23 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group