Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes Group Inc.    B

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes Group Inc. : Appoints Daphne E. Jones to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:59am EDT

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced the appointment of Daphne E. Jones to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 12, 2019. Ms. Jones will stand for election by the Company’s stockholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Jones has been appointed to the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Daphne to the Board of Barnes Group, Inc. and look forward to Daphne’s strategic contributions to the Company’s strategy and performance as an innovative solutions and technology provider,” said Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board, Barnes Group, Inc. Daphne’s extensive executive and leadership experience using digital technology to drive innovation and to transform business models will be an invaluable asset to the board and the company.”

Ms. Jones has been a Director of Masonite International Corporation since February 2018, where she is a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Jones also serves as a Director of AMN Healthcare where she is a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Previously, Ms. Jones worked for GE Healthcare from 2014 through October 2017, serving as the Senior Vice President – Digital/Future of Work and prior to that as the Senior Vice President - Chief Information Officer for GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging and Services. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Ms. Jones was the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Hospira, Inc., a provider of pharmaceuticals and infusion technologies, from October 2009 through June 2014. Ms. Jones also served as Chief Information Officer at Johnson & Johnson from 2006 to 2009 and served in various information technology roles with Johnson & Johnson from 1997 through 2006. Ms. Jones began her career in sales and systems engineering at IBM.

About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES GROUP INC.
11:20aBARNES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
10:59aBARNES GROUP INC. : Appoints Daphne E. Jones to Board of Directors
BU
09/10Elliott Appears to Revert to Old Form -- WSJ
DJ
08/27BARNES GROUP INC. : Mourns the Passing of Board Member Gary G. Benanav
BU
08/23BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27Pepsi Needs a Win With Gatorade -- WSJ
DJ
07/26BARNES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/26BARNES GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26BARNES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/26BARNES GROUP INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 535 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 774 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 2 558 M
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 55,86  $
Last Close Price 50,54  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-5.74%2 558
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES32.86%36 828
ATLAS COPCO44.47%36 781
FANUC CORP21.12%34 978
INGERSOLL-RAND32.82%29 272
PARKER HANNIFIN21.56%23 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group