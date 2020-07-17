Log in
Barnes Group Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/17/2020

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2020.

Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 120 M - -
Net income 2020 73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 2 009 M 2 009 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 749
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,33 $
Last Close Price 39,82 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Dempsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-35.73%2 009
ATLAS COPCO AB12.39%54 305
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.46%42 327
FANUC CORPORATION0.30%36 723
FORTIVE CORPORATION-6.13%24 163
SANDVIK AB-4.82%24 116
