Barnes & Noble Education : Expands Relationship with W.W. Norton & Company to Increase Inclusive Access Content Available on Campuses Nationwide

04/17/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading provider of educational products and services solutions for higher education and K-12 institutions, and W. W. Norton & Company (Norton), America’s largest independent, employee-owned book publishing firm, today announced an expanded relationship to further the availability of high-quality digital content on campuses nationwide. Norton’s digital courseware and eBooks will now be available through inclusive access models offered on campuses served by BNED through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.

“We are pleased to grow our relationship with Norton, bringing even greater access to high-quality, affordable digital content to the students and faculty we serve,” said Ann Fraley, Vice President, Campus Solutions, Barnes & Noble College. “As a trusted and valued partner to colleges and universities nationwide, we are highly focused on driving affordability, access and achievement on campus. Our expanded relationship with Norton helps us do just that, and ensures students are set up for success on day one.”

Through inclusive access models, including Barnes & Noble College’s First Day model, students are prepared with the materials they need for a successful semester by the first day of class. Course materials are offered at reduced prices for participating programs, and seamlessly delivered to students through their learning management system.

In addition to providing cost savings and ease of access, inclusive access models also allow faculty members to begin instruction, and students to begin learning, on day one. This creates a more engaging and dynamic learning experience in the classroom, and helps drive student performance and course completion.

"Providing affordable, flexible, high-quality content for both students and faculty has long been Norton's top priority," said Mike Wright, Vice President and Director of College Sales at W. W. Norton & Company. “We are excited to work with Barnes & Noble Education to provide, at reduced prices, greater equity of access to our course materials. This is a sure way to improve educational outcomes.”

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of higher education and K-12 educational products and solutions. Through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange segments, Barnes & Noble Education operates 1,453 physical and virtual bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and faculty. Through its Digital Student Solutions segment, the Company offers direct-to-student products and services that help students study more effectively and improve academic performance, enabling them to gain the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. The Company also operates one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in the United States. For more information please visit www.bned.com.

BNED companies include: Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC, BNED LoudCloud, LLC, Student Brands, LLC, Promoversity, LLC, and PaperRater, LLC. General information on Barnes & Noble Education may be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website: www.bned.com.

About W. W. Norton & Company

W. W. Norton & Company is America’s largest independent, employee-owned book publishing firm. Founded by William Warder Norton in 1923, the firm now publishes approximately 450 books annually in its combined divisions and continues to adhere to its original motto, “Books that Live,” striving to publish works of enduring distinction in the areas of textbooks, nonfiction, fiction, and poetry.


© Business Wire 2019
