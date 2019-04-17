Barnes & Noble Education : Expands Relationship with W.W. Norton & Company to Increase Inclusive Access Content Available on Campuses Nationwide

Barnes
& Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading provider of
educational products and services solutions for higher education and
K-12 institutions, and W. W. Norton & Company (Norton), America’s
largest independent, employee-owned book publishing firm, today
announced an expanded relationship to further the availability of
high-quality digital content on campuses nationwide. Norton’s digital
courseware and eBooks will now be available through inclusive access
models offered on campuses served by BNED through its Barnes
& Noble College and MBS
Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.
“We are pleased to grow our relationship with Norton, bringing even
greater access to high-quality, affordable digital content to the
students and faculty we serve,” said Ann Fraley, Vice President, Campus
Solutions, Barnes & Noble College. “As a trusted and valued partner to
colleges and universities nationwide, we are highly focused on driving
affordability, access and achievement on campus. Our expanded
relationship with Norton helps us do just that, and ensures students are
set up for success on day one.”
Through inclusive access models, including Barnes & Noble College’s First
Day™ model, students are prepared with the materials they
need for a successful semester by the first day of class. Course
materials are offered at reduced prices for participating programs, and
seamlessly delivered to students through their learning management
system.
In addition to providing cost savings and ease of access, inclusive
access models also allow faculty members to begin instruction, and
students to begin learning, on day one. This creates a more engaging and
dynamic learning experience in the classroom, and helps drive student
performance and course completion.
"Providing affordable, flexible, high-quality content for both students
and faculty has long been Norton's top priority," said Mike Wright, Vice
President and Director of College Sales at W. W. Norton & Company. “We
are excited to work with Barnes & Noble Education to provide, at reduced
prices, greater equity of access to our course materials. This is a sure
way to improve educational outcomes.”
ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading
provider of higher education and K-12 educational products and
solutions. Through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange
segments, Barnes & Noble Education operates 1,453 physical and virtual
bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and
faculty. Through its Digital Student Solutions segment, the Company
offers direct-to-student products and services that help students study
more effectively and improve academic performance, enabling them to gain
the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. The Company also
operates one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in
the United States. For more information please visit www.bned.com.
BNED companies include: Barnes
& Noble College Booksellers, LLC, MBS
Textbook Exchange, LLC, BNED
LoudCloud, LLC, Student Brands, LLC, Promoversity,
LLC, and PaperRater,
LLC. General information on Barnes & Noble Education may be obtained
by visiting the Company's corporate website: www.bned.com.
About W. W. Norton & Company
W. W. Norton & Company is America’s largest independent, employee-owned
book publishing firm. Founded by William Warder Norton in 1923, the firm
now publishes approximately 450 books annually in its combined divisions
and continues to adhere to its original motto, “Books that Live,”
striving to publish works of enduring distinction in the areas of
textbooks, nonfiction, fiction, and poetry.
