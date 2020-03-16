Barnes & Noble Education : Joins VitalSource and Leading Publishers to Make eTextbooks Free for Students Impacted by COVID-19 Campus Closures

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the Company has joined VitalSource® in an effort to support students impacted by the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Beginning today and through the remainder of the Spring 2020 term, VitalSource will offer free access to eTextbooks for students at BNED campuses that have closed due to COVID-19.

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, a number of colleges and universities nationwide have transitioned to online and distance learning programs to best protect the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff. This sudden shift to online learning can prove challenging for students and faculty alike, particularly when it occurs in the middle of an academic year.

To help maintain consistency and ensure students are equipped to learn wherever they are, BNED has joined VitalSource and leading publishers in providing free access to eTextbooks through the remainder of the Spring term. BNED operates more than 1,400 physical and virtual bookstores at campuses nationwide, and has partnered with VitalSource since 2016 to supply millions of students with eTextbooks and digital learning materials. Students at BNED campuses that have been closed down due to COVID-19 will now be able to access these eTextbooks free of cost to help them successfully complete their academic year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on higher education at large. As a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, we feel strongly about doing all we can to support students, faculty and institutions during this time,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “We are proud to join VitalSource and our publishing partners in making quality digital learning materials available to students at no cost, ensuring they are prepared for continued academic success in this unprecedented learning environment.”

To view a list of publishers supporting this effort, please visit: http://get.vitalsource.com/vitalsource-helps.

