Barnes & Noble Education : Oregon Institute of Technology Selects Barnes & Noble College to Manage Its Bookstore

Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) has selected Barnes & Noble College to manage its bookstore operations. The new partnership began July 22, 2019 with Barnes & Noble College commencing operations prior to the beginning of the Fall 2019 term. Oregon Tech joins Southern Oregon University, Eastern Oregon University, Clackamas Community College, Linfield College, Pacific University, and University of Portland, bringing Barnes & Noble College’s partnership count in Oregon to seven colleges and universities.

The Barnes & Noble College bookstore will act as a complete support system for Oregon Tech, providing a social and academic hub to drive success for the campus community. Through an extensive offering of affordable learning materials, including new, used and digital books, a robust textbook rental program and a Price Match program, Barnes & Noble College will drive significant cost savings for OIT students. Barnes & Noble College will also offer an enhanced assortment of school merchandise including apparel, gifts, school supplies, technology and more, which students, faculty and alumni can browse both in-store and online.

Dr. Erin Foley, vice president of student affairs and dean of students said, “We’re excited about the new access tools that Barnes & Noble College offers our students and faculty. Oregon Tech is constantly looking at more affordable teaching and learning materials for our students that improve their overall university experience. We look forward to working with Barnes & Noble College to continue to serve the evolving needs of our students across all of our academic disciplines and locations.”

The bookstore will further drive access and affordability on campus through its offering of open educational resources (OER) and OER-based digital courseware. Barnes & Noble College provides additional opportunities for savings through its inclusive access program, First Day™. First Day offers learning materials at reduced prices through a course materials fee for participating programs. Students receive their materials on or before the first day of class, delivered seamlessly through their learning management system.

Additionally, faculty will gain access to Barnes & Noble College’s new Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP). The adoption portal was developed by Barnes & Noble College to solve challenges faced by higher education administrators and faculty in the areas of discovering, selecting, and managing course material adoptions. With AIP, faculty and staff can easily manage and submit course material adoptions each term, and Oregon Tech’s academic leadership can view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level, and communicate directly with faculty from within the portal.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oregon Institute of Technology,” said Barry Brover, Executive Vice President, Barnes & Noble College. “We look forward to delivering a dynamic retail experience and seamless access to affordable learning materials for all Oregon Tech students.”

Barnes & Noble College currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit www.bncollege.com.

About Barnes & Noble College

Barnes & Noble College is a leading operator of college bookstores in the United States. Barnes & Noble College currently operates 777 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 5 million college students and faculty nationwide. General information on Barnes & Noble College can be obtained by visiting the Company’s website: www.bncollege.com.

