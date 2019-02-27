Barnes & Noble Education : and Macmillan Learning Expand Partnership, Increasing Availability of Inclusive Access Content on Campuses Nationwide

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading provider of educational products and services solutions for higher education and K-12 institutions, and Macmillan Learning, a premier educational solutions and insights provider, today announced an expanded partnership to ensure more students have immediate and affordable access to their course materials. Through the companies’ new agreement, Macmillan Learning’s digital content, courseware, and eBooks will be made available nationwide through inclusive access models offered on campuses served by BNED through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.

“Inclusive access programs play an important role in driving affordability, access and achievement, and we are pleased to see the continued growth of these models on campuses across the country,” said Ann Fraley, Vice President, Campus Solutions, Barnes & Noble College. “We are excited about our expanded partnership with Macmillan Learning, which will ensure faculty and students have wide access to affordable, high-quality digital content and allow for greater success in the classroom and beyond.”

“Macmillan Learning is dedicated to providing all learners with the materials they need to reach their fullest potential in college,” said Simon Horrer, Senior Vice President Finance for Macmillan Learning. “Providing students with the highest quality content in a variety of affordable formats is fundamental to our mission. Ensuring they have immediate access to those course materials on the first day of each course is critical to their success. Working in partnership with BNED ensures that together we are positioning more students for achievement as soon as classes begin.”

Inclusive access models, including Barnes & Noble College’s First Day™ model, ensure students have the materials they need at the start of the semester which has proven to continuously drive positive outcomes. In these programs, course materials are offered at reduced prices for participating programs, and seamlessly delivered to students through their learning management system on or before the first day of class. By providing students with immediate access to digital course content, inclusive access models allow faculty members to begin instruction – and students to begin learning – right on day one, a goal shared by Macmillan Learning and BNED.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of higher education and K-12 educational products and solutions. Through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange segments, Barnes & Noble Education operates 1,450 physical and virtual bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and faculty. Through its Digital Student Solutions segment, the Company offers direct-to-student products and services that help students study more effectively and improve academic performance, enabling them to gain the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. The Company also operates one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in the United States. For more information please visit www.bned.com.

Macmillan Learning improves lives through learning. Our legacy of excellence in education informs our approach to using user-centered design, learning science, and impact research to develop world-class content and pioneering products that are empathetic, highly effective, and drive improved outcomes. Through deep partnership with the world's best researchers, educators, administrators, and developers, we facilitate teaching and learning opportunities that spark student engagement and improve outcomes. We provide educators with tailored solutions designed to inspire curiosity and measure progress. Our commitment to teaching and discovery upholds our mission to improve lives through learning. To learn more, please visit http://www.macmillanlearning.com or see us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN or join our Macmillan Community.

