Barnes & Noble Education : and Macmillan Learning Expand Partnership, Increasing Availability of Inclusive Access Content on Campuses Nationwide

Barnes
& Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading provider of
educational products and services solutions for higher education and
K-12 institutions, and Macmillan
Learning, a premier educational solutions and insights provider,
today announced an expanded partnership to ensure more students have
immediate and affordable access to their course materials. Through the
companies’ new agreement, Macmillan Learning’s digital content,
courseware, and eBooks will be made available nationwide through
inclusive access models offered on campuses served by BNED through its Barnes
& Noble College and MBS
Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.
“Inclusive access programs play an important role in driving
affordability, access and achievement, and we are pleased to see the
continued growth of these models on campuses across the country,” said
Ann Fraley, Vice President, Campus Solutions, Barnes & Noble College.
“We are excited about our expanded partnership with Macmillan Learning,
which will ensure faculty and students have wide access to affordable,
high-quality digital content and allow for greater success in the
classroom and beyond.”
“Macmillan Learning is dedicated to providing all learners with the
materials they need to reach their fullest potential in college,” said
Simon Horrer, Senior Vice President Finance for Macmillan Learning.
“Providing students with the highest quality content in a variety of
affordable formats is fundamental to our mission. Ensuring they have
immediate access to those course materials on the first day of each
course is critical to their success. Working in partnership with BNED
ensures that together we are positioning more students for achievement
as soon as classes begin.”
Inclusive access models, including Barnes & Noble College’s First
Day™ model, ensure students have the materials they need at
the start of the semester which has proven to continuously drive
positive outcomes. In these programs, course materials are offered at
reduced prices for participating programs, and seamlessly delivered to
students through their learning management system on or before the first
day of class. By providing students with immediate access to digital
course content, inclusive access models allow faculty members to begin
instruction – and students to begin learning – right on day one, a goal
shared by Macmillan Learning and BNED.
ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading
provider of higher education and K-12 educational products and
solutions. Through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange
segments, Barnes & Noble Education operates 1,450 physical and virtual
bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and
faculty. Through its Digital Student Solutions segment, the Company
offers direct-to-student products and services that help students study
more effectively and improve academic performance, enabling them to gain
the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. The Company also
operates one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in
the United States. For more information please visit www.bned.com.
BNED companies include: Barnes
& Noble College Booksellers, LLC, MBS
Textbook Exchange, LLC, BNED
LoudCloud, LLC, Student
Brands, LLC, Promoversity,
LLC, and PaperRater,
LLC. General information on Barnes & Noble Education may be
obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website: www.bned.com.
ABOUT MACMILLAN LEARNING
Macmillan Learning improves lives through learning. Our legacy of
excellence in education informs our approach to using user-centered
design, learning science, and impact research to develop world-class
content and pioneering products that are empathetic, highly effective,
and drive improved outcomes. Through deep partnership with the world's
best researchers, educators, administrators, and developers, we
facilitate teaching and learning opportunities that spark student
engagement and improve outcomes. We provide educators with tailored
solutions designed to inspire curiosity and measure progress. Our
commitment to teaching and discovery upholds our mission to improve
lives through learning. To learn more, please visit http://www.macmillanlearning.com or
see us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN or
join our Macmillan
Community.
