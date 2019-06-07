Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Barnes & Noble, Inc.

06/07/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. Stockholders will receive $6.50 for each share of Barnes & Noble stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $683 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Barnes & Noble, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/bks. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-barnes--noble-inc-300863985.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
