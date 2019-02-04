Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Barnes & Noble, Inc.    BKS

BARNES & NOBLE, INC. (BKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble : Announces Author Residency Book Tour with Bestselling Fantasy Writer Christopher Paolini 02/04/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:14pm EST

Barnes & Noble Will Host Christopher Paolini for National Tour in Celebration of His Inheritance Cycle Series and New Book, The Fork, the Witch and the Worm

New York, NY - February 4, 2019 - Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world's largest retail bookseller, today announced that it will host fantasy writer Christopher Paolini for a 10-month author residency to celebrate his internationally bestselling Inheritance Cycle series, as well as his new collection of three stories set in the world of Alagaësia: The Fork, the Witch and the Worm. As part of this national tour, Paolini will appear at 11 Barnes & Noble locations from March through December 2019 with an enhanced customer experience that includes a presentation by Paolini, a booksigning, exclusive trivia, social media photo opportunities with an exclusive backdrop, and an exclusive giveaway, while supplies last.

'We are so excited to be working with Random House Children's Books to host author Christopher Paolini on this exciting author residency tour,' said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children's Books at Barnes & Noble. 'Fans will have the chance to have an exclusive experience with Paolini and enter the world of Eragon in a way like never before at Barnes & Noble stores across the country.'

Christopher Paolini is best known as the author of the Inheritance Cycle, a bestselling series comprised of four books including Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance. Paolini wrote Eragon shortly after graduating high school at age 15. The Fork, the Witch and the Worm is Paolini's newest book in the fantasy series, which debuted at #1 on The New York Times Young Adult Bestseller list.

'It has been such a blast meeting so many Eragon fans while on tour for The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm. I look forward to meeting even more of them on my national Barnes & Noble 2019 Residency Tour,' Paolini said.

The tour will kick off in Paolini's hometown of Bozeman, MT, on March 4. The full list of tour dates are below.

Barnes & Noble Christopher Paolini 2019 Residency Tour Dates:

For more details, customers can visit www.BN.com/events or speak to a knowledgeable Barnes & Noble bookseller. Fans can also join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using hashtag #BNPaoliniTour.

Disclaimer

Barnes & Noble Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
08:14pBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Author Residency Book Tour with Bestselling Fantasy W..
PU
09:01aBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Author Residency Book Tour with Bestselling Fantasy W..
BU
07:34aBARNES & NOBLE : Announces Finalists for the 28th Annual Discover Awards; Winner..
AQ
02/01SOS CONSULTING MANAGING DIRECTOR WRI : Activate Your Destiny"; Book Signing Even..
AQ
01/29BARNES & NOBLE : Announces Finalists for the 28th Annual Discover Awards
BU
01/28HIGH-PROFILE AUTHORS AT BARNES & NOB : Chris Christie, Angie Thomas, Meg Wolitze..
BU
01/15BARNES & NOBLE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11BARNES & NOBLE : Reports Holiday Sales Results; Comparable Store Sales Increase ..
AQ
01/10Stocks to Watch: Macy's, Barnes & Noble, L Brands, Target, J.C. Penney, WD-40..
DJ
01/10BARNES & NOBLE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 571 M
EBIT 2019 56,2 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
P/E ratio 2020 14,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 419 M
Chart BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barnes & Noble, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Riggio Executive Chairman
Allen W. Lindstrom Chief Financial Officer
William Thomas Dillard Independent Director
Patricia L. Higgins Lead Independent Director
Mark D. Carleton Independent Director & Senior VP-Liberty Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.-19.32%419
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.43%28 853
ULTA BEAUTY19.00%17 281
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY4.23%10 616
NEXT21.80%8 786
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP17.68%6 182
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.