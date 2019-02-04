Barnes & Noble : Announces Author Residency Book Tour with Bestselling Fantasy Writer Christopher Paolini 02/04/2019

Barnes & Noble Will Host Christopher Paolini for National Tour in Celebration of His Inheritance Cycle Series and New Book, The Fork, the Witch and the Worm

New York, NY - February 4, 2019 - Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world's largest retail bookseller, today announced that it will host fantasy writer Christopher Paolini for a 10-month author residency to celebrate his internationally bestselling Inheritance Cycle series, as well as his new collection of three stories set in the world of Alagaësia: The Fork, the Witch and the Worm. As part of this national tour, Paolini will appear at 11 Barnes & Noble locations from March through December 2019 with an enhanced customer experience that includes a presentation by Paolini, a booksigning, exclusive trivia, social media photo opportunities with an exclusive backdrop, and an exclusive giveaway, while supplies last.

'We are so excited to be working with Random House Children's Books to host author Christopher Paolini on this exciting author residency tour,' said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children's Books at Barnes & Noble. 'Fans will have the chance to have an exclusive experience with Paolini and enter the world of Eragon in a way like never before at Barnes & Noble stores across the country.'

Christopher Paolini is best known as the author of the Inheritance Cycle, a bestselling series comprised of four books including Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance. Paolini wrote Eragon shortly after graduating high school at age 15. The Fork, the Witch and the Worm is Paolini's newest book in the fantasy series, which debuted at #1 on The New York Times Young Adult Bestseller list.

'It has been such a blast meeting so many Eragon fans while on tour for The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm. I look forward to meeting even more of them on my national Barnes & Noble 2019 Residency Tour,' Paolini said.

The tour will kick off in Paolini's hometown of Bozeman, MT, on March 4. The full list of tour dates are below.

Barnes & Noble Christopher Paolini 2019 Residency Tour Dates:

For more details, customers can visit www.BN.com/events or speak to a knowledgeable Barnes & Noble bookseller. Fans can also join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using hashtag #BNPaoliniTour.